Gisborne police have arrested a Black Power gang associate in connection with the October shooting of a rival gang member and seized firearms and ammunition during a raid this morning.

Police seized a .303 rifle at a residential address linked to the Black Power gang believed to be linked to the October 27 shooting of a Mongrel Mob member in Gisborne.

An 18-year-old Black Power gang associate is to be charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the shooting.

He faces a further charge of discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate, in relation to a series of shootings in Gisborne on October 26 and 27.

The seized rifle was stolen during a burglary several months ago.

Enquiries into that event and the subsequent shootings are ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Today’s operation follows search warrants at Gisborne addresses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday, police executed a warrant that led to the recovery of two rifles and shotgun ammunition from a residential address and a 29-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition when he appears in the Gisborne District Court on Monday, December 11.

On Wednesday, police and the Armed Offenders Squad apprehended a 21-year-old Mongrel Mob member at a separate Gisborne address.

The man had outstanding warrants for his arrest and has been charged with aggravated burglary with a firearm, wounding with intent to injure, discharging a firearm with intent, threatening to kill, threatening to cause grievous bodily harm, and demanding with intent to steal.

He is due to appear in court on these, and other existing charges, today.

A woman at the same address, who is a gang associate, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and breaching court bail conditions and is also expected to appear in court today.