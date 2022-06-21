Police have asked anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them. Photo / 123rf

Police have asked anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them. Photo / 123rf

Police have appealed to the public for information after a man was reportedly threatened with a gun before being chased down the street and robbed.

The incident happened around 12.20pm in Kaiti. A police spokesperson said two men reportedly pulled a vehicle up next to another man who was walking down Wainui Rd and threatened him with a firearm.

The men then chased the victim, who attempted to get into a member of the

public's vehicle before running to a nearby store.

The police said the two men followed the victim into the store and allegedly robbed him of a number of items.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and driving while

suspended in relation to the incident.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear in Gisborne District Court on June 29.

Police are now calling for witnesses to the event and believe a number of people were in the area at the time.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of the

incident."

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 and quote file

number 220617/1116.