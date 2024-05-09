Gisborne man charged with aggravated robbery

A man was allegedly threatened with a weapon and forced to hand over valuables.

Police have apprehended a man in relation to a robbery in the city last month in which a man was allegedly threatened with a weapon and forced to hand over valuables.

It happened outside the victim’s residence in Lowe St early one morning, where he was sitting at a table he had set up on the footpath.

“It’s alleged a man rode up to him on the bicycle and demanded his cellphone and wallet, threatening him with a weapon,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse.

The man then rode off.

“The arrested man lives locally and was not known to the victim.

“A 42-year-old man was taken into custody at his home in the city, and he has been charged with aggravated robbery,” Moorhouse said.

“He initially appeared in the Gisborne District Court and was bailed to appear again on May 20.”







