This is what happened over the last National-Act government, but when Labour increased the public services they were accused of having a bloated public service. Yet services are able to be provided cheaper if there is direct provision. Six years wasn’t enough to fix it, though, and it won’t be next time either after the public service vandals have gutted and privatised what they can.

The same applies in all other areas of government, eg housing, police, welfare, border control, roading, justice, etc. Again.

Mary-Ann de Kort





Inner-city scenario absurd

Re: Accusations fly over compliance after bar plans halted by kura appealing licence, July 19 story.

This is democracy manifest! How can a school function on the main street in the CBD with kids using the footpath and the council park as their school playground?

It is absurd that the kura then seeks to further control and restrict the ability to operate a business in the CBD with the seeming concoction of overnight wānanga.

On a good day, Gizzy vagrants and homeless frequent the CBD yet here we have a business that seeks to set up for paying patrons to enjoy a well set-up venue - going against the grain of a city centre that is full of empty storefronts.

George Makohihi





Picture says 1000 words

Re: End of an era, July 20 story. The roundup of Paul Rickard’s career could have run for a week, including Sunday and Monday. He was always working for customers over his long time as photographer at the Gisborne Herald.

Paul took a photo of me and Dave Peach with the biggest weighed marlin ever caught in New Zealand. The mounted marlin is now displayed at the Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club for all to see over a beer or meal.

I am speechless when thanking Paul for taking the photo of the best day of my life. Just a huge thank you, Paul. A picture says a thousand words ... a couple of words could be 473.2kg, or 1043 pounds, or a “grander”.

Alain Jorion, GTSFC life member





Cycleways are for bikes

Re: Parked car was blocking bike lane, July 23 letter.

I ride or scooter almost everywhere. The cycleway on Crawford Rd is always an obstacle course of parked cars. It’s really annoying. Also people park their cars on the cycleway along the area opposite Kaiti Mall.

Hey whānau, the cycleways are for bikes and riders. Cycleways are not a convenient car park for your utes and cars.

Please think of the bikers.

Lara Meyer





Many negatively impacted

Re: Grey St changes a winner, July 20 letter.

You don’t do yourself any favours Manu by referring to those with a differing opinion as idiots - in fact, some may say it’s a “one size fits all” term.

I would suggest that you may be misinformed, judging by your comments. My interpretation is that those in opposition to the Grey St project are those who have been negatively impacted such as businesses and service providers and their clientele.

Through proper consultation, most of the issues complained of could have been resolved.

The other aspect that infuriates people is the state of the roading infrastructure in Gisborne - that, due to lack of funds, is neglected while money is poured into non-essential projects.

Sometimes it’s better to say nothing than to speak and categorise yourself.

Lance Stopford





Only in America

Donald whips up voter mania, at a rally in Pennsylvania.

An assassination there was tried, he later claims God was on his side.

Joe to his lasting cost, in the debate, gets rather lost.

Donald’s ear is bandaged from shootin’, Joe calls Zelenskyy, Putin.

At the Republican convention, a religious rally-like invention.

Donald’s every word delights, a surging mass of acolytes.

The place is really humming, sort of like the second coming.

To screams of adulation, he gets the nomination.

Meanwhile, Joe with Covid ailing, finds his support is slowly failing.

Each day he finds, he must abide, growing calls to step aside.

He takes himself out of the race and endorses Kamala Harris in his place.

Donald can’t believe his luck and implies the Democrats really suck.

Democrats must soon debate, who will become their candidate.

There really is no further doubt, their time to act is running out.

This unfolds before our eyes, the whats, the wheres, the whos and whys.

Turns and twists, the factional friction, can you believe, its fact, not fiction?

In the convoluted presidential race, remember please to, “watch this space”.

Ron Taylor