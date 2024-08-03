This region’s priority must be the need to change land use: to change, relocate or protect vital services and infrastructure, residences, farming operations and other human activities.

Doing what we have done in the past is not going to work – a radically new approach needs to be taken.

Yes, it will be difficult. Yes, it will be painful, but we cannot keep building ever higher walls to keep reality out. We need to work with the air, land and water, not keep trying to bend nature and the world to our self-centred needs and wants.

The Gisborne region is just under 8400 square kilometres, with around 52,000 residents. It is nonsense to talk about reducing emissions when one considers the smallest state in America is Rhode Island, with a land area of 4000 sq km but a population of more than a million.

The second largest state, behind Alaska, is Texas with some 30 million residents and a land area approaching 696,000 sq km.

Honestly, how can you even compare whatever contribution this district can make with either of those examples? Then consider the other 48 states ... and all the other countries on the planet.

Let us concentrate on what we can usefully do, not waste time and effort where we can have virtually no impact.

Roger Handford





Alleged incident didn’t happen

I know the chief executive of Gisborne District Council is not happy with the Grey St protests but that gives her no right to make false and defamatory accusations.

I was at the protest on Wednesday the whole time and nothing of the sort that she has accused us of took place.

She says: “The council car was stopped and protesters were yelling abuse and banging their protest signs on the vehicle.” I got there early and left late and I’m here to tell you that this alleged incident never happened.

I want GDC to provide a copy of the vehicle incident report and an official written complaint signed by the Mayor, Rehette Stoltz, who also happens to be a JP. If it is not forthcoming, we have a prima facie case against our CEO for telling porkies.

Nedine Thatcher Swann won’t be able to provide the evidence because there isn’t any.

She has turned off the comments to her post on the GDC Facebook page and is trying to be the sole source of truth.

This blatantly false accusation is positive proof that our continued weekly protests against the Grey St debacle have got her rattled.

If this was Auckland, the council CEO would never dare to pull a stunt like this without definitive evidence but she must think the Gisborne protesters are stupid.

We are well on the way to collecting 2000 signatures protesting about Grey St and yet the council originally permitted the project with fewer than 200 signatures in support. There are only 20,000 ratepayers on the books for GDC, so we represent at least 10%.

It seems like this is her way of trying to turn growing public support for the protests sour.

Thank you for taking the gloves off, Madam CEO. Good luck with that approach.

I will be very surprised if her staff have even written up a vehicle incident report on Wednesday, when the alleged incident took place, and I will be astonished if the Mayor/JP is prepared to sign her name to a formal affidavit of complaint.

Peter Jones





Is spending prioritised?

Re: Cameras cause delay - Councillors push for immediate start of Grey St trial, August 1 story.

“The Streets for People project aims to turn Grey St into what is classified as an ‘activities street’, which would allow for slow traffic and street art, and enable increased cycling and walking.”

Let’s go forward to the end of the trial from a theoretical perspective. If it is considered to meet its objectives, due to its immense cost over a small area, it must surely be a one-off. If it is considered not to have met its objectives, it would seem far too expensive to restore and will fulfil the expectations of those who consider it a waste of money that could better be used elsewhere.

Does anyone look at the general situation of our financial position either locally or nationally and decide a bit of belt-tightening is in order? It would appear not.

Ideology seems to be the driver and this appears to be pursued with zeal and in isolation.

I find the bold talk of “we hear you” et cetera hard to stomach.

Surely this can be added to the lengthening list of costly projects of doubtful use we have seen over the years?

Ron Taylor





Pools are therapeutic

Re: Mōrere Hot Springs reopening delayed another three months, August 1 story.

It would be nice to see the pools operational again. They’re therapeutic for aching bodies.

It would be nice also if there was support for a food/coffee caravan as it is a nice place to pull up for a rest in the fresh air. This would supplement the good service that is provided at Nuhaka just six minutes down the road.

Bevan Moore