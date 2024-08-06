What has changed in recent times is the district’s ability to cope with rain, and the damage unleashed to infrastructure.

Rivers are no longer dredged so the silt builds up, reducing their capacity to carry water. Roadways are under greater threat from the scouring of higher waterways. And the level of debris that now flows down the waterways is causing great damage to the infrastructure.

During Gabby, it is likely many of the lost bridges would have survived but for the immense amount of wood backed up against them, acting like a battering ram. The bridges weren’t engineered for that level of force.

Yes to changes in land use, particularly in highly erodable land, but also changes to land use practices near waterways. Waterways are for carrying water, not industrial waste. And prepare the waterways to carry larger volumes by dredging or other means.

These are practical steps. Implemented, they will make a much larger difference than a few EV chargers (which from my observation are often broken).

Re-engineering the region may be the ultimate solution, but that is likely to evolve. We need practical steps implemented now.

Regardless, either option will cost a lot less than the $500 billion-plus touted for national net zero, which quite frankly won’t stop these damaging weather events.

Iain Boyle





Active tilt required

Re: Protest abuse claims, August 3 story.

I have been a regular visitor to Gisborne mostly for surfing holidays and visiting friends, but also for some work, going back to the late 70s. Gisborne people generally have a positive, sunny, international and outward-looking attitude.

Gisborne has become a car- and truck-choked, dependent city in recent years. Any street changes to tilt the balance towards active transport like walking and biking is a big win for residents of the city and visitors. For example, the biking/walking sealed path out to Wainui Beach.

All the progressive cities of the world are moving fast to develop active transport options. Paris is a great example. Google “Paris Olympics athlete transport”.

I really hope the progressive, sunny-side-up folks in Gisborne win out over the “small town” mindset of these protesters.

Gerard Bellam





Show proof or apologise

Re: Protest abuse claims, August 3 story.

We have reviewed the bodycam footage and there were no such incidents, like the one Nedine Thatcher Swann reports.

Please show us the proof of these allegations or apologise publicly for this smear campaign against the Oppose Grey St team.

The only one “spreading misinformation” is you, Nedine.

Jen Brown





On GDC business?

Re: Protest abuse claims, August 3 story.

This was at lunchtime. So, was said vehicle on bona fide GDC business? It would not be a good look if GDC vehicles were cruising around at lunchtime at ratepayers’ expense.

I am sorry, but this all seems a bit too convenient to me. If I was a GDC employee knowing full well that there was a protest (even a peaceful one) going down in a known location - being in a sign-written vehicle, I would avoid the location at all costs. Unless I had been sent?

Peter Millar





Trojan horse for AI cameras?

Re: Is spending prioritised? August 3 letter.

AI cameras are a contentious issue at any time but the idea that any project cannot go ahead until they are installed is absolute bunkum.

It’s enough to make one wonder if the whole Grey St project is actually a Trojan horse to bring in AI cameras. Welcome to our new high-tech and high-debt future.

At this present time, when our council is already about $150m in debt, one has to wonder about their spending priorities.

Why do we suddenly require high-tech surveillance 24/7? The short answer is we don’t.

Where will it end? This is no longer an operator just physically going through hours of grainy footage looking for an incident. There is zero need for a CCTV camera on the road at all, not one, and there is much more to the story than reading information - exactly what information? Because it’s going to include everything and that is going to the suppliers and hence onwards. We will never know.

But again, what exactly is the purpose? Because they are surely not telling us, just a vague “Monitor the performance of the street”.

Peter Jones















