Despite emergency services’ best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police cordoned off much of Winter St on Tuesday as they carried out inquiries at the house.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died at a residential property in Gisborne. Photo / James Pocock

The cordons remained in place when the Gisborne Herald visited about 4pm.

Police said they are speaking with several people over this incident and are satisfied that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A cordon will remain overnight for a scene examination in the morning.

“The deceased will also undergo a postmortem examination tomorrow,” Kirk said.

Police and Victim Support Services are providing support to the victim’s whānau.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.