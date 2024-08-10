Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gisborne hockey umpire Church in charge of Olympics bronze medal playoff

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
Quick Read
Gisborne's own Amber Church, pictured umpiring an Olympic Games hockey match between China and Belgium, officiated overnight in the bronze medal women's clash between Belgium and Argentina.

Gisborne's own Amber Church, pictured umpiring an Olympic Games hockey match between China and Belgium, officiated overnight in the bronze medal women's clash between Belgium and Argentina.

Gisborne hockey umpire Amber Church was the umpire overnight in the bronze medal match in the women’s hockey at the Paris Olympics.

Church was one of two umpires in charge of the match between Argentina and Belgium.

“It’s credit to the hard work Amber has put in over the past few months and years,” Gisborne hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“Amber knows the whole hockey community in Tairāwhiti is behind her.

“To get any medal match at the Olympics is a huge achievement, and we are very proud of her,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Church umpired the women’s final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the International Hockey Federation female umpire of the year for 2021-2022.

She has officiated at two previous Olympic Games.

In Paris, she was the match official for several round robin games and a semi-final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She told Scragg that the Paris Olympics had been “a great experience.”



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand