Gisborne's own Amber Church, pictured umpiring an Olympic Games hockey match between China and Belgium, officiated overnight in the bronze medal women's clash between Belgium and Argentina.

Gisborne hockey umpire Amber Church was the umpire overnight in the bronze medal match in the women’s hockey at the Paris Olympics.

Church was one of two umpires in charge of the match between Argentina and Belgium.

“It’s credit to the hard work Amber has put in over the past few months and years,” Gisborne hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“Amber knows the whole hockey community in Tairāwhiti is behind her.

“To get any medal match at the Olympics is a huge achievement, and we are very proud of her,” he said.