From a living room in Ormond near Gisborne, Brad and Karl are speaking publicly for the first time about losing Damien and the two-day search and rescue mission that was interrupted by treacherous weather conditions almost worthy of a local state of emergency.
They want to pay tribute to their brother and thank the scores of people who scoured the ocean and coastlines as well as those who held the fort at home, hoping the three men would return.
“We know that everyone did as much as they could,” Brad says.
Damien continued to ride into adulthood. He flirted with the idea of becoming a farrier but settled for a horse of his own and ponies for his two children.
With horses came hunting. Through the Mahia hunt club, Damien and Brad from ages 9 to 12 were eagerly involved in hunts for hare as far south as Tūtira and up to Tiniroto near their own farm, as well as where Damien’s body would be found on the Mahia Peninsula.
“We were known on the hunt field as the master’s shadows because we’d be just right there behind them. They couldn’t get rid of us,” Brad says proudly.
The boys began their education at Ruakituri School as part of a tiny 20-pupil roll. They went on to Gisborne Boys’ High School, where their shared love of rugby was sparked.
Brad says Damien’s “fearless nature” made him a formidable opponent, despite a considerable difference in size to his teammates.
‘When [Damien] played rugby... he just went in hard.
“He would have probably made it if he was another 10 or 20kg heavier.”
After school, Damien and Brad joined Ngatapa Rugby Club, following in the footsteps of many of his family, including All Blacks uncle Gordon Macpherson.
Despite being flankers at school, the twins were put on the wing.
“We were too skinny to be in the forwards,” Brad says, grinning.
“That was the only reason. We were slow, we weren’t fast runners.”
The pair would eventually transition into the forwards and in Damien’s final year with the premier side with Brad in the senior 1s in 2008, both teams won their respective divisions – a feat the club hadn’t achieved since the 1980s.
Despite that, Brad maintains Karl was the best of the three brothers, having exceeded Damien’s number of appearances for Ngatapa and Poverty Bay.
Ngatapa would go on to play a central part in Damien’s life as he transitioned from player to referee.
Renowned as Gisborne’s best referee, Damien went on to ref Heartland games and was selected in what was once known as New Zealand Rugby’s national referee squad before the demands of family and work life saw him step back into a co-ordinator role.
Professionally, Damien trained as a plumber at the request of his parents. They wanted their boys to have skills to fall back on if farming didn’t work out – Brad is a builder and Karl an electrician.
But farming was always his passion, settling in Te Karaka and running two blocks.
As twins, Brad said he and Damien were “side-by-side all the time”.
Being identical, people often mistook one for the other. During Brad’s wedding, Damien wore a name tag so friends and family would stop congratulating him instead.
Karl praised his older brothers for paving the way for him in many aspects of life.
“[Damien] was a really good older brother and he used to take me under his wing if I was getting in the s*** somewhere.”
Damien married Vivienne Hall in November, 2016 and have been together for 17 years. They were known as “real soulmates” and a “great team”, Brad says. The pair had two children, Maddie, 7, and Harvey, 5.
Damien’s family was the “centre of his universe” and he always put them first, Brad says, describing them as a “tight-knit unit”.
The last time Brad and Karl saw Damien was on the weekend before he went missing.
The immediate family had come together for Maddie’s seventh birthday. “Maddie said it was the best birthday ever,” Brad notes.
Waking early on the Saturday morning, Damien cooked Karl some eggs on toast before his younger brother headed back to the farm in Ruakituri.
Karl says his brother was focused on the day ahead, where he’d watch Maddie and Harvey play football at Watson Park in Gisborne before going to their swimming - all while organising refs for the day’s senior rugby games.
“They’re going to miss him all right,” Karl says of the children.
On Monday, Damien and friends Elwood Higgins and Taina Sinoti went fishing for bluefin tuna alongside two other boats.
A breeze expected to be at 5 knots reached 40, causing at least 6m swells.
The two other boats came in. They tried contacting the three men aboard Elwood’s boat, but had no luck.
When they hadn’t returned by late afternoon, police alerted Damien’s family and the search commenced.
Talking about what happened between the hours of Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning is understandably difficult for Brad and Karl.
The younger brother describes it as a “rollercoaster” to begin with, as expectations the men would come back eventually morphed into growing concern as time dragged on.
Brad hadn’t known Damien was going fishing but in a matter of hours, was part of a 40-person team searching on foot, helped by friends in helicopters and IRBs who covered the coast from Gisborne all the way down to the peninsula.
A sighting of two men alive on Tuesday by container ship African Tiger sparked hope the men would return home, but the torrential rain, howling wind and ferocious seas prevented the African Tiger from saving them.
Givealittle pages set up for each of the families and one from the Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club had all received thousands of donations from across the country.
“Without the support of all our mates and stuff, it would be such a different affair. I feel more at ease having everyone behind my back,” Brad says.
Damien will be farewelled at Gisborne’s Showgrounds Park Event Centre on Wednesday from 1.30pm.
