MetService National weather: April 6th - 8th.

The clean-up after a "biblical" flood event has begun and the Gisborne District Council is warning it will take between 18 and 24 months to complete and cost millions.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the recovery is particularly tough on some communities that had only just completed work after the bad weather in November.

"It's still early days and the recovery is going to take a long time," she said.

"But we have a solid prioritisation process in place and the assessments and work around that are already underway."

Wet weather caused a number of landslips across the region. Photo / Neil Reid

The council said there are 1514 known faults across the roading network, ranging from slips of various sizes to dropouts, blocked or damaged culverts, silt-laden drainage channels, and fallen trees.

There is also debris around bridges across 128 local roads.

"It's probably going to take between 18 and 24 months," Swann said. "And cost millions."

Swann said the council will be calling upon Government and Waka Kotahi for 100 per cent financial support for the repairs.

In a flood event that was described as "biblical", some areas of the district had reportedly seen 540mm of rain over seven days, with Gisborne city recording 180mm overnight.

The Tokomaru Brdige was washed out when the East Cape was hit by torrential rain. Photo / Jack Takurua

Gisborne Airport has received a "March worth of rain", with 86.9mm recorded in just seven hours, MetService reported.

Over four days, 174.8mm had been recorded – twice the average amount for March.

Structural inspections still need to be completed on 200 bridges and large culverts, which are set to start shortly.

Some small rural and dead-end roads remain impassable, however, farmers cleared what they could, to allow four-by-four vehicle access.

"It will take a big effort to get everything fixed. It's critical to ensure we are able to restore access first temporarily and then with more permanent solutions."

A critical route that was damaged was the Maungahauini Bridge at Tokomaru Bay, which cut off much of the East coast.

A temporary fix is in place with a more permanent one to follow.

Tropical cyclone 'Fili'

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone that has formed near New Caledonia may cause more damage in New Zealand in the coming week.

The weather system is predicted to move southward and eastward and will possibly move over New Zealand. Photo / JMA

Tropical cyclone "Fili" is currently near New Caledonia and is forecast to reach Category 2 strength.

However, Weather Watch said the cyclone is in an area where it could grow to "severe" Category 3.

TC FILI, category 2, was located 540km NW of Noumea at Noon today. The cyclone is forecast to move SE during the coming days, and its remnants could reach NZ next week. Lots of uncertainty, but we'll keep you updated with any important developments https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/e9T7GfboMM — MetService (@MetService) April 6, 2022

Fili is set to track close to the Pacific nation in the coming days, then drift towards New Zealand by next week.