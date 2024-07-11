“But we must’ve missed something. In the morning, Okee went out with his dog walk group, but later that day around 3pm you could tell something was terribly wrong with him,” Stuart said.
“He started to vomit, fit and have a psychotic episode. He was howling, shrieking, and running from a demon he couldn’t see, smashing himself at full speed against gates and fences.
“He was absolutely terrified, just horrendous.”
Okee was raced to the vet, where his body temperature was so high it was “starting to cook his internal organs”.
“They tried to bring the temperature down and got him semi-stablised,” Stuart said.
But within two hours Okee had died.
The vets said the poison in this case did not present like common domestic poison, such as rat bait, snail bait or antifreeze. All domestic baits have dyes in them, meaning you could see from the pets’ vomit if they consumed it.
“It was not something domestically available and should not have been used in an urban area. Whatever it was, it acted quickly and it was more likely a direct poisoning rather than secondary from eating a dead animal,” Stuart said.
“Whatever it was, it was transportable so a child could have picked it up. The only way Okee got it is if Tootsy brought it into the yard. Unless someone deliberately threw poison into our property but we prefer not to think someone would be so evil, we think it was negligence not a deliberate targeted act.”
Stuart said it comes after their older cat Lola survived a poisoning incident two years earlier, where three other neighbourhood cats died.