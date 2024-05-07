Gisborne Digest: A round-up of news from the district

Gisborne-based surfer Saffi Vette has endured plenty of heartache and pain on her way to qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / Neil Reid

7 May, 2024

Saffi Vette confirmed in NZ Olympics team

Gisborne’s Saffi Vette was confirmed yesterday as one of two surfers in the New Zealand team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Vette and Raglan professional Billy Stairmand will wear the New Zealand colours in the surf of Teahupoʻo in Tahiti, which is regarded as one of the most epic reef breaks in the world.

Paris will be the second Olympic Games for eight-time national champion Stairmand, while it will mark the debut for Vette, who recently secured a place on the coveted World Surf League Challenger Series, alongside some of the best surfers in the world.

“It’s a dream come true,” she said.

“I watched the Olympics growing up but never thought surfing would be involved.

“It’s a huge opportunity to be amongst so many amazing athletes and it’s a pretty massive achievement for a girl from Gisborne.”

The accomplishment is particularly meaningful for Vette. The 22-year-old lost her father, Andrew, in 2020. She says he was the driving force behind her surfing.

“Dad introduced me to surfing and I’m so grateful for that.

“I want to work hard for something that he’s given me – this opportunity to excel in a sport that I love.

“I also want to thank my mum [Vanessa] as well.

“She’s always been amazing and has really helped me to keep the dream alive these past few years.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without them and without the community I’ve had around me.”

Vette is the second Gisborne athlete confirmed for Paris.

Alicia Hoskin will compete alongside Dame Lisa Carrington in the sprint kayaking.

The Olympic surfing competition will take place over four days in a nine-day swell window, from July 27 to August 4.

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay sees spike in lifestyle property sales

Farming workers are earning more money. Photo / 123RF

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay was one of seven regions in New Zealand to see an increase in lifestyle property sales during the March quarter, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Compared with the same period last year, the Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay region recorded 30 more lifestyle property sales.

The country as a whole also saw a rise in sales, with 50 more lifestyle properties sold, representing a 4.3 per cent increase.

In total, there were 1215 lifestyle property sales in the three months to the end of March 2024, compared with 1163 sales during the same period in 2023. REINZ rural spokesman Shane O’Brien attributed the market’s positive response to greater clarity on future interest rate rises and a more active residential market, as buyers transitioned between the residential and lifestyle sectors.

However, the data also revealed a decline in farm sales nationwide.

In the three months ending in March 2024, there were 33 fewer farm sales, a decrease of 13.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2023. This decline was seen across various sectors, with dairy farms experiencing a 37.3 per cent reduction, grazing farms down 38.3 per cent, finishing farms down 28.3 per cent and arable farms down 2.2 per cent.

O’Brien said the decrease could be attributed to factors such as a dry summer, lower farm incomes and higher costs and interest rates.

However, he noted that Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay, along with Wellington, bucked the trend and saw some growth in farm sales.

Whangawehi group wins national award for Te Aratia Walkway

Aerial view of Māhia's new 24-kilometre walking and cycling track, Te Aratia. Photo / Nic Caviale-Delzescaux.

The Whangawehi Catchment Management Group will be honoured with a national award on Friday for its outstanding work in creating the Te Aratia Walkway at Mahia.

The group will receive the Outdoor Access Champion Award, which is presented annually by Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission.

This award recognises individuals and groups who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to public access to the outdoors.

The Whangawehi Catchment Management Group, made up of marae, landowners and agencies, had successfully collaborated to enhance and protect the Whangawehi catchment, a spokesperson said.

“The creation of Te Aratia Walkway is a testament to their shared vision and dedication.”

The Te Aratia Walkway, which spans the Mahia Peninsula, was specifically built to enable the community to enjoy the restored land. It was officially opened in December 2022.

The efforts of the group have led to the retirement of more than 150 hectares of land and the planting of more than 250,000 trees.

The hard work in fencing off and planting native trees along the Whangawehi stream and its tributaries has had a significant positive impact on the local environment.

The walkway is entirely situated on private land, providing visitors with a unique connection to the environment.

The award will be presented to the Whangawehi Catchment Management Group in a ceremony on Friday at Tuahuru Marae in Mahia.

Quake recorded: Shaken, but not stirred

A light earthquake struck just north of Gisborne early on Saturday morning, but few noticed it.

The GeoNet site says the quake, described as weak or light, occurred at 12.21am and was recorded at a magnitude of 3.5.

It originated at a depth of 28 kilometres, in the hill country 20km north of Gisborne.

There are no identified active faults in that area.

A total of 94 people reported feeling it, mostly in or around Gisborne, where only one person felt it was a moderate shake.

There was one report of it being felt in Taranaki and two reports from Lower Hutt.

Maize and sweetcorn lead as Tairāwhiti’s top summer crops

Maize and sweetcorn continue to dominate as the most grown crops in Tairāwhiti over the summer months, according to the latest summer crop survey conducted by the environmental science team from Gisborne District Council.

The survey, which covered a total of 24,376 hectares, revealed that almost half of the surveyed area was dedicated to summer crops.

Survey results excluded pasture, not-visible and tilled land.

Maize and sweetcorn accounted for 44 per cent of all crops surveyed, covering an area of 5248ha.

In second place were grapes, which covered 1545ha and made up 13 per cent of the total summer crops.

Citrus took third spot, with a total area of 1475ha, representing 12.3 per cent.

Kiwifruit recorded 822ha, making it the fourth most abundant crop in the region, contributing to just under 7 per cent of the surveyed summer crops.

The survey also highlighted the variation in the most abundant crop across different areas and catchments.

Maize and sweetcorn were the top crops in the Poverty Bay Flats, Te Karaka/Whatatutu, and the East Coast/Ūawa/Tokomaru Bay areas.

Chicory took the lead in the East Cape/Ruatōria region, while baleage dominated in the Motu/Matawai area.

The full survey results, including those from the past eight years, are available on the council’s website.

Firefighters urge chimney checks after Te Hapara scare

Firefighters have issued a warning to the community to have their chimneys checked after an incident in Te Hāpara.

Fire crews were called to a home on Monday night and discovered the house filled with smoke.

They were able to clear a blockage from the chimney and ventilate the property.

A senior firefighter emphasised the importance of chimney maintenance as winter approaches.

“The incident is a timely reminder for people to get their chimney checked, and if necessary cleaned, as we head towards winter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a report of a car on fire along Centennial Marine Drive.

The vehicle, believed to be abandoned, was completely burnt out.

Police have launched an inquiry.

Busy season ahead for Eastland Port with nine log ships booked for May

Eastland Port had a busy month in April, with 10 log ships and three kiwifruit ships making use of the port.

A total of 233,000 tonnes of logs were loaded onto the log ships, while 3120 pallets were loaded onto the kiwifruit ships at the new Wharf 7.

The Albatros dredge was also hard at work in the shipping channel for a significant part of the month.

According to a spokesperson for Eastland Port, the dredge completed its task and left on Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead, the port has already booked nine log ships for May, which is seen as a positive number, especially as the winter months approach.

Eastland Port is expected to remain busy in the coming months as it continues to facilitate the export of logs and other goods from the region.

Community mourning ‘teacher of thousands’

Gisborne Boys’ High School and the rugby, cricket and surf lifesaving fraternities are mourning the death of former teacher Brian Cairns.

He was 81.

Community man and long-time Gisborne Boys' High teacher Brian Cairns died on Saturday.

Mr Cairns was an old boy of Gisborne Boys’ High and taught at the school for many years, interrupting his career there with two years at Palmerston North Boys’ High.

During his years at Gisborne Boys’ High, he was head of physical education, coached the first 15 rugby team from 1977 to 1981, was senior master, assistant principal and deputy principal.

He was heavily involved in surf lifesaving (with the Waikanae club), cricket and rugby. He was a life member of Poverty Bay Cricket Association and Gisborne Surf Life Saving.

He was the father of four, “Poppa” of 10 grandchildren and husband to Anne.

“A family man, teacher of thousands, mentor of many, accomplished sportsman, administrator, community man – a good innings and a great life,” a family notice in the Gisborne Herald reads.

His funeral service is being held at Gisborne Boys’ High on Thursday from 1.30pm.