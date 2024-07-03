“So it wouldn’t be inconsistent with central government,” he said.

Thatcher Swann said the council would keep the petition in mind and take a look at what TSWP was proposing.

“There may be things that councillors can resolve themselves. They’ve requested to fly a flag, and whether that’s appropriate might be something that councillors could make a call on.”

Gisborne is the latest council to be asked to show solidarity for Palestine.

The Far North District Council and Whanganui District Council voted to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

However, last week, Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo refused a request to debate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict during a council meeting.

Local Government New Zealand president Sam Broughton said it was up to each council to balance the priorities of their communities.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said: “As a council, we acknowledge the concerns raised by our community regarding the situation in Palestine.

“While we share the empathy for those affected, foreign policy is a matter for the New Zealand Government.”

Stoltz said she would present the petition to the local Member of Parliament on behalf of the petitioners.

During her presentation, TSWP spokesperson Jane Luiten said she had been struck by the gratitude of locals for the chance to “do something - anything” about the conflict in Gaza.

The petition demands were not controversial, she said.

“The New Zealand Government has already been calling for both such outcomes since at least February this year.

“Tairāwhiti Stands With Palestine and your petitioners ask that you have the courage to fly the Palestinian flag alongside our community’s flags outside until a permanent ceasefire is achieved and the aid is let in.”

