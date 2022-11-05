US tourist Nicholas Simon was killed in car crash on State Highway 2 in Te Karaka, Gisborne on October 27. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

A young American killed in a crash north of Gisborne was on a dream trip to New Zealand and had just spent “a beautiful day surfing with his love” when he died, his grieving family say.

Nicholas Isaac Simon died and three others were seriously injured in a crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 2 (Matawai Rd) in Te Karaka, 30km north-west of Gisborne, on Thursday last week.

Simon was the driver of one of the vehicles.

The 25-year-old recently arrived in New Zealand with his girlfriend Brooke Buchanan for a month-long holiday, Simon’s parents Dan and Sarah, and his sister Natalie, told the Herald.

The accident had happened “while driving to their campsite after a beautiful day surfing with his love. He had no fear of death … he consistently squeezed the nectar out of every day of his life.

“It doesn’t change the facts, but at least gives us a little relief, knowing he passed while doing what he loved. We are confident his energy/spirit has been released and is buzzing around us all spreading love in a much larger sphere.”

The family said they were being supported by family and friends “both locally and afar”.

“[They] are holding us up through these very dark days.”

Nicholas Simon loved nature and his adventures included a trip to the Himalayas and cycling the Colorado Trail. Photo / Supplied via Facebook

Simon was born and grew up in the Colorado ski town of Steamboat and his family wrote in an obituary in the local Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper that his trip to New Zealand had been a “much anticipated” one with Buchanan, “the love of his life”.

Their son was an old soul whose love, humour and joy for life was infectious, they wrote.

“He just made you feel good when you were with him. He made everything ok.”

He loved to be doing things outdoors, including a National Outdoor Leadership School trip to the Himalayas and cycling the Colorado Trail alone.

“If he wasn’t skiing or surfing, he was mountain biking or trekking in the mountains … but the thing he did best was love. No one loved better than Nicholas.”

Police are investigating the crash, which police were alerted to at 5.20pm on October 27, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a white Mazda station wagon on SH35 and SH2 on October 27.

Anyone with information should call 105 or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.