Trust Tairāwhiti� is combining forces with Business Mentors NZ to run an even for Gisborne business owners at the HB Williams Memorial Library tomorrow. Photo / Liam Clayton

Business Mentors New Zealand (BMNZ) and Trust Tairāwhiti are holding a public event for business owners in Gisborne tomorrow to outline the value and positive impact a volunteer business mentor can make.

BMNZ membership for 12 months costs $295 plus GST and facilitates connection to more than 1500 mentors from across New Zealand.

“Recognising the impact that recent weather events have had on Gisborne and Wairoa businesses, BMNZ will gift registrations to attendees at tomorrow’s event,” an event spokesman said.

“This will provide owners of an existing small business, no larger than 19 employees, a 12-month access to a mentor at no cost.”

BMNZ has offered free mentorships to many businesses that have been adversely affected over the last 18 months.