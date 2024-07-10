Advertisement
Gisborne business owners to get 12-month free access to mentors

Trust Tairāwhiti is combining forces with Business Mentors NZ to run an even for Gisborne business owners at the HB Williams Memorial Library tomorrow. Photo / Liam Clayton

Business Mentors New Zealand (BMNZ) and Trust Tairāwhiti are holding a public event for business owners in Gisborne tomorrow to outline the value and positive impact a volunteer business mentor can make.

BMNZ membership for 12 months costs $295 plus GST and facilitates connection to more than 1500 mentors from across New Zealand.

“Recognising the impact that recent weather events have had on Gisborne and Wairoa businesses, BMNZ will gift registrations to attendees at tomorrow’s event,” an event spokesman said.

“This will provide owners of an existing small business, no larger than 19 employees, a 12-month access to a mentor at no cost.”

BMNZ has offered free mentorships to many businesses that have been adversely affected over the last 18 months.

“Included among them was Gisborne-based Pauariki Honey, who following the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, heard the offer of free 12-month mentorship during a radio interview and took it up.


Gisborne-based Pauariki Honey were hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the mentoring programme helped them get back on track with their business.
“The owners are now finalising a deal that could see their honey exported and distributed to some of the USA’s largest supermarket chains.

“Their mentor was able to support them with advice and guidance to first get them back to stability and then to grow bigger than they dreamed possible,” the spokesman said.

“The event tomorrow will be an opportunity to cover some of the challenges that Gisborne businesses are looking for support with.”

The event will be staged from 12 noon to 1pm tomorrow in the HB Williams Memorial Library’s Mahutonga/Southern Cross Room.



