Nearly 9000 locals have signed a petition calling for a massive overhaul of the forestry industry following the tragic death of a boy at debris-filled Gisborne beach.

The public call for action comes as the region’s forestry collective, Eastland Wood Council, says it stands ready to take part in any inquiries into the death.

On the evening of January 25, a boy suffered fatal injuries in the surf at woody debris-filled Waikanae beach.

He was knocked off a log that he was riding and struck his head, the Gisborne Herald reported.

Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti - a petition which calls for stronger action against forestry regulations and industry practices in the region - signed by 8907 locals, was presented to the Gisborne District Council yesterday.

The petition calls for an independent inquiry into the regulations for land use in Tairāwhiti, prioritising a review of council land use rules and, among other issues, requests the establishment of a ministerial group to support the development, implementation and monitoring of a regional Just Transition Plan for the region.

Organiser Manu Caddie told the Herald this morning the woody debris was the worst he had ever seen on the region’s beaches and waterways.

“There is a lot of wood still sitting in catchments waiting for more rain.

“There is still a large amount of debris on Waikanae beach, it keeps washing up on the whole coast.

“But no one is swimming today. I guess a lot of people are feeling sad for the boy and his family. The tragedy has raised awareness in the community.”

Caddie said he expected the cleanup would take at least a month or more depending on the weather.

“We have had one major weather event in every three months.”

There should be warning signs put up on the beach, he said.

“There is a small sign on the beach which tells people to keep away from machinery and the area where heavy equipment is being used, but there is nothing about going into the water.

“The council has said they have no power to close the beach but they do put up signs after heavy weather events so we need those reminders again until the risk is reduced.”

The family in this case were from out of town so might have not been aware of the risks, he said.

“Hopefully some lessons are learned, we need bilingual signs across all beaches in the region... this is becoming life-threatening.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council supported the concerns of the community and those who had signed the petition.

“We want to acknowledge the financial as well as emotional impact log waste has on our whole community.

“As a community, we need to have discussions around how we will operate differently. We have heard your concerns and now we need to work alongside each other to leave a better legacy for our children and the community of Tairāwhiti.”

Stoltz said the petition highlighted several issues the council was already aware of regarding land use in the region.

“It’s a complex situation that needs support and commitment from across Tairāwhiti alongside the central government in order to make the kind of transformational change that’s needed.”

Council provided a comprehensive response to the petition with a range of suggested actions it could undertake, she said.

“Regarding the establishment of an independent inquiry, it will be essential to have central government support and commitment as it’s unlikely council will have the necessary regulatory levers and financial capacity to deliver on recommendations that might come from it.

“Council agrees that a new approach to sustainable land use, including forestry, for Tairāwhiti is needed and a lot of work is already under way as part of the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP) review.”

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said there was also potential to establish greater controls on land use on steep, erosion-prone land.

“This might entail restricting certain land uses (such as plantation forestry) on high-risk land or restricting how much of an area or catchment can be harvested within a set time period. We could also potentially require bonds or financial contributions for higher-risk land use activities. The details of all this would need to be worked through with Council and stakeholders.”

Thatcher Swann said new approaches to land-use could also be explored through the development of the Regional Spatial Strategy (RSS) which would be required by the new Spatial Planning Bill currently being considered by the Select Committee.

Other organisations such as Federated Farmers, Eastland Wood Council and Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust had also backed the calls of the petition

A spokesperson from Eastland Wood Council said they were saddened to hear the tragic news about the death of a child on Waikanae beach.

“First and foremost, we are sending our aroha to the family and our thoughts and sympathies are with them.

“We stand ready to be part of any inquiries and will work with authorities to support whānau where possible.

“As Gisborne District Council has outlined, works are being undertaken on beaches this week.

“We encourage people to stay clear while we undertake this clean-up work as quickly and as safely as possible. The industry is continuing to contribute resources to the clean-up, such as machinery and personnel, to assist with efforts.”

The Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust (RIT) had previously said the latest disaster on the East Coast needed their inclusion as kaitieki if a commission of inquiry was to be set up into forestry practices.

RIT Kaihautū Teina Moetara had said, “Rongowhakaata, like our whanaunga at Uawa and on the Coast, have seen again the consequences of government policy that continues to impact our environment. We are no stranger to slash every year on our Waikanae Beach or at the mouth of river Waipaoa.

“Not only is this a climate change issue, forestry issue, planning issue, environmental issue, but it is a legal issue that requires consequences. With weather events becoming more frequent with climate change, the increased action of raw sewerage being released into our rivers is causing a detrimental impact on our rivers, ancestral seas and our kaitiekitanga role.”

Motuera said the iwi trust was supportive of the Environmental Defence Society’s (EDS) intent to call for a commission of inquiry – and expected to be fully engaged in the design of the inquiry as kaitieki for a significant portion of the Tūranga area.

Yesterday, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she was “absolutely devastated” and the council would investigate the origin of woody debris in the region, which continues to litter the beach, where Wednesday’s tragedy took place.

”I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give.

”We understand the death has been referred to the coroner and we will cooperate fully with the coroner’s investigation.

”We will also continue our own investigation into the origin of the woody debris and support calls for an independent inquiry into future land use in Tairāwhiti. The state of our waterways is unacceptable.”

Desperate fight to save boy on beach

Members of the public rushed to help pull the injured Wellington boy from the water, providing first aid in a desperate but unsuccessful fight to save his life at the Gisborne beach.

The injured boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand Eastern Region manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell described Wednesday’s incident at Waikanae Beach as “tragic”.

“A boy was pulled out from the water by members of the public who provided first aid,” Gibbons-Campbell said.

”Surf lifesaving was not asked for a response but an off-duty lifeguard who was at the scene went to the club and got equipment to help.

”The person was later transported to the hospital in a St John ambulance, which arrived on the scene pretty quickly.”

Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club manager Clara Wilson said it was “an incredibly sad event” and that the club sent their deepest condolences to the boy’s whānau.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand spokesman Rob McGregor said from the inquiries so far he understood an incident happened at the beach where the response was not led by lifeguards.

“Tragically a boy lost his life. It is my understanding he was from Wellington. Police are the lead agency in matters relating to this incident.”

McGregor said further inquiries should be directed to the police.

Police confirmed the death of a child, saying initial indications were that the youngster suffered an injury on the beach and then died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with their family,” a police statement said.

The exact age of the child and the circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the death are not yet known.

Police said the death has been referred to the Coroner.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 7.13pm about an incident on Waikanae Beach, Gisborne.

“We responded with two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle. One patient was taken to Gisborne Hospital via ambulance in critical condition.”

Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust and Te Whānau-a-Iwi Hapū Trust held a karakia yesterday in light of the recent tragedy at Waikanae beach.

“We acknowledge those who are beyond the veil. We farewell those who passed and acknowledge the recent passing on Waikanae. Our collective role as kaitieki, is to return oranga to Waikanae, to the people of Tūranga – and to offer solace to the bereaved - whānau pain.

“In recognition of this, this afternoon, Thursday, January 26 at 6pm, we will gather at Waikanae to karakia, protect, care for, and respect the area.

“Haere whakahauhia te rongopai i runga i te aroha me te ngawari. Move steadily, and consciously based on love and tranquillity.”