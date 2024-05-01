Mahia Golf Club life members Lyn and John Aitchison with past member Vanessa Pryde at the successful 50th anniversary over the weekend. Lyn is holding a photo of a much younger John. The two-day event proved a memorable catch-up for many past and present members and featured nine holes of golf on the Friday, 18 on Saturday, speeches formal and adlib and full of humorous anecdotes, and the cutting of a cake, which featured a golden ball on a tee and a large 50. Photo / NZ Herald

Poverty Bay

Keith Marshall posted a sub-80 milestone in winning the Division 1 men’s Stableford on Saturday with 78-11-67, for 41 points. His round featured consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

An eagle-three on the fifth hole highlighted Andy Hayward’s Division 1 men’s Stableford-topping round on Sunday.

Hayward won with 75-7-68, for 40 points.

Brooklyn Owen won Division 2 with the points haul of the week - 91-25-66, for 42.

Peri Gayford rattled up 44 points to lead herself, Gay Young and Odette Thompson to victory in the women’s foot-in-bucket competition on Monday.

TUESDAY - Veterans’ Stableford: C. Hensley 40, J. McGregor 39, G. Pellet 37, S. Andreassen 36, J. Aitchison 35, P Reid 35.

MONDAY - Foot in bucket winners: P. Gayford/G. Young/O. Thompson.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: A. Hayward 40, D. Robertson 39, J. Willoughby 39, M. Norman 37.

Division 2: B. Owen 42, K. Miringaorangi 37, K. Love 37.

Approach: K. Travers.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: K. Marshall 41, J. Jenner 38, T. Goldsmith 35.

Division 2: M. Stewart 39, R. Morley 37, D. Wright 36.

Twos: J. Kerekere, K. Marshall, A. Hayward, S. Andreassen, D. Wright.

Approach: S Andreassen.

THURSDAY (April 25) - Men’s Stableford, Division 1: A. Kirkpatrick 39, W. Brown 38, N. Mackie 37, R. Foon 36, J. Van Helden 36.

Division 2: N. Jenkins 40, Reid Fletcher 39, J. Finch 37, M. Dodgshun 37, S. Harbottle 36, R. Chalmers 36.

Approach: K. Travers.

WEDNESDAY (April 24) - Women’s Stableford: S. Spence 35.

Nine-holers’ Stableford: J. Tietjen 18, J. Williams 18.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, May 25, Enterprise open foursomes, 18 holes, shotgun start from 12 noon, gross net and Stableford, men’s, women’s and mixed pairs, prizegiving barbecue to follow.

Patutahi

Matching points hauls from the Johnstons, who won their Stableford sections on Sunday.

Denise Johnston ventured into rare sub-80s territory in winning the women’s Stableford with 78-11-67, for 40 points.

It was the same for husband Peter, who won the senior men’s Stableford wtih 79-13-66, for 40.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, senior division: P. Johnston 40, P. Hokianga 37, D. Pohatu 35, W. Baty 35.

Junior division: P. Nickerson 42, W. Stevens 39, D. Maloy 39, G. Maude 38.

Women’s Stableford: D. Johnston 40, A. Davis 37.

FRIDAY - Meat pack nine-hole Stableford, 0-8 handicap: P. Johnston 20, P. Molloy 19 from D. Johnston, W. Baty.

Nine-plus: C. Newman 24, D. Maloy 20, D. Humphreys 18, A. Davis 17.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Daryly Goldsmith ran hot as he surged to victory in the men’s Stableford on Sunday.

Goldsmith carded 80-20-60, for 42 points - five clear of second-placed Raana Walker.

Pauline Summersby’s 89-19-70 pipped Iritana Ngarimu in the President’s Cup net and LGU.

SUNDAY - President’s Cup women’s net and LGU: P. Summersby 89-19-70, I. Ngarimu 95-24-71.

Putting: H. McClutchie 31, R. Ngatai 34.

Men’s Stableford: D. Goldsmith 80-20-60, 42; R. Walker 87-20-67, 35.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, Endeavour men’s interclub pennants.

Waikohu

It was a Reeves trifecta in the men’s Stableford on Sunday. Richard Reeves won with a modest 32 points from Terry Reeves (32) and Ethine Reeves (31).

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford: R. Reeves 32, T. Reeves 32, E. Reeves 31, L. Green 30.

Women’s putting: E. Wynyard 29, V. Grace 30, A. Reeves 31, C. Te Rito 33.

THURSDAY (April 25) - Anzac nine-hole teams’ net: Team 2 144 (T. Ruru, K. Tamanui, T. Reeves, M. Tuapawa); Team 1 144 (R. Reeves, S. Ritchie, A. Reeves, T. Smith); Team 3 165 (E. Reeves, S. Te Rito, V. Grace, E. Wynyard).

COMING UP: SUNDAY, club competition, Nancy McCormick women’s foursomes.

Electrinet Park

Kino White and Carolyn Carpendale dethroned Jo Kerr and Lynne Holmberg at the Park women’s open foursomes last Wednesday.

White and Carpendale shot 90 to win by one from the defending champions.

The net title was an all-Park affair with Kath Papuni and Jacque Akuhata posting 71 to win by five shots from clubmates Jean Foot and Karen Hay.

TUESDAY - Veterans’ Canadian foursomes net: K. White/G. Lowry 70, E. Parkin/H. White 71, W. Carpendale/G. Williams 71.5 on c/b.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford: .J Collier Jnr 40, J. Witika 39, D. Pilitati 36.

Twos: A Pahina.

WEDNESDAY (April 24) - Electrinet Park women’s open foursomes, 18-hole gross: K. White/C. Carpendale 90 from J. Kerr/L. Holmberg 91 on c/b.

18-hole net: K. Papuni/J. Akuhata 71 from K. Hay/J. Foot 76 on c/b.

Nine-hole gross: L. Plowman/J. Alderson 51.

Nine-hole net: S. McLaughlin/V. Meade 37 from L. Fletcher/R. Pettigrew 39.

TUESDAY (April 23) - Veterans’ par: T. Aramakutu +4, G. Williams sq, C. Carpendale sq, K. White -1, D Harrison -1, E. Parkin -1.

Twos: B Cox.

Endeavour pennants

The Waikohu juggernaut rolled through Patutahi on Saturday in round two of the Endeavour men’s interclub pennants.

The men from Te Karaka collected 22 points out of a possible 24, continuing their momentum from the opening round of the handicap matchplay series.

Karauria Ruru, Richard Reeves, Tipi Ruru, Larry Green and Tama Brown had wins, while Sonny Ritchie had a half.

It moved them to 42 points overall - six clear of Mahia (36) with Electrinet Park (2) third on 26.

Mahia, celebrating its 50th anniversary over Friday and Saturday, won four of their six matches and halved one for 18 points. Their winners were Bruce Maher, David Waihaki, Rusty Smith and Wayne Wesche. Grant Hornblow squared his match.

Defending champions Poverty Bay, sitting fourth on 24 points, added 14 to their total through wins to Bruce Talbot, Frank Ball and Peter Hakiwai, and a half for Kit Goldsmith.

Te Puia also scored 14 points, courtesy of victories to Ian Logan, Eruera West and Ken Lewis and a half by Mikaera Aurupa.

Park (2) picked up 10 points - Danny Boyle and Mike Bond posting wins and Kyle Tupara a half.

Tolaga Bay also finished on 10 from wins to Mark Watts and Gary McLean and a half to Murray Yates.

Halves by Jason Phillips and Cecil Brown were surprisingly all hosts Patutahi could muster while Slade Tiopira’s win saved Park (1) from a whitewash.

Players earn four points for a win and two for a half. Stableford scores are also recorded.

The best of the day was Te Puia player Lewis on 40 points while teammate Logan had 38.

The other top individuals from each team were - Tipi Ruru (Waikohu) on 36 points; Smith (Mahia) 36; Ball, Richard Foon and Hakiwai (Poverty Bay) on 34; Watts (Tolaga Bay) on 36; Boyle and Bond (Park 2) on 36; Wayne Carpendale (Park 1) on 34; and Phillips (Patutahi) on 35.

The next round is at Te Puia Hot Springs on Saturday and the fourth and final round is at Poverty Bay on Sunday, May 26.

Overall points after two rounds: Waikohu 42, Māhia 36, Electrinet Park (2) 26, Poverty Bay 24, Te Puia Hot Springs 22, Patutahi 18, Tolaga Bay 14, Park (1) 10.



















