The symbol appeared on Howick's Pigeon Hill early this morning. Photo / Facebook

Locals were a mix of perplexed and disgusted after an 'offensive symbol' appeared on Auckland's Pigeon Hill.

Residents of the area took to Facebook to debate what the symbol actually was.

Some argued that it was the infamous swastika that became the symbol of the Nazi party during World War II.

Others said it was the Hindu symbol for Surya (sun), prosperity and good luck, also known as a swastika.

"Needs to be on a 45 degree angle to be a swastika, when on a 90 degree angle it is a Hindu symbol that most associate with good luck", one person commented on the Facebook post.

Others argued that if the symbol is right-facing or clockwise, which the symbol on the hill is, it is not the Nazi propaganda iteration.

Although many agreed that it didn't seem to have any relation to Nazi propaganda, some questioned the ethical implications since it is the symbol's most notable use.

"You can't just put a giant swastika on public ground without permission", another commenter said.

"It's commonly known as a Nazi symbol so I'm pleased it has been removed".

Local Howick Board member Sharon Stewart said she made a report to the police about the symbol but doesn't know who organised it or what the intention behind it was.

A police spokesperson said that police received a report at around 7.20 am of an offensive symbol that had been constructed on Pigeon Mountain with building materials.

Police dismantled it, and council staff assisted in taking away the debris.

The origins of the symbol are still unknown.