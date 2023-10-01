Giant kiwi monument made by WWI soldiers restored in the UK

The Bulford Kiwi, which stretches across 130 metres on Beacon Hill. Photo / GOV.UK

A century-old kiwi carved into an English hillside by New Zealand soldiers during World War 1 has been given a giant makeover with the help of an RAF helicopter and 100 tonnes of chalk.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence’s Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), the New Zealand High Commission and volunteers have worked together to restore a the historically significant memorial.

The large kiwi carving known as the “Bulford Kiwi” was made in chalk on Beacon Hill, which is located above the Wiltshire settlement of Bulford on Salisbury Plain.

The New Zealand soldiers who remained in the UK after the war was won decided to make their mark on the landscape before they headed back home. In the chalk of Beacon Hill, they sculpted a kiwi, a symbol of New Zealand.

The Bulford Kiwi, which is 130 metres long, was designated a scheduled monument in 2017, which means it is now protected from destruction and alteration and regarded as a nationally significant archaeological site.

To restore the magnificent sculpture, DIO collaborated with the New Zealand High Commission, regional conservation organisations, Landmarc, volunteers from the 3rd (UK) Division Signal Regiment and Operation Nightingale.

In order to ensure the preservation of the kiwi’s historical value, an RAF Chinook helicopter hovered over the site and dumped 100 tonnes of chalk, which volunteers from the partnership organisations subsequently raked into place. A kukuri dance and a waiata were performed.

Richard Osgood, DIO’s senior archaeologist and co-founder of Operation Nightingale, said that although the Bulford Kiwi is one of the youngest of the 772 war-related monuments across the Ministry of Defence’s estate, it is of national and international importance.

“This annual re-chalking reinforces the bonds between our countries and reminds us of the sacrifices made in World War I,” Osgood said.

New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner Shannon Austin said it was a “real pleasure to be involved in helping to protect and restore this significant monument”.

“What a fantastic day it has been meeting and working with so many dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers. The Bulford Kiwi is well-loved and has a long history that links the UK and New Zealand,” Austin said.