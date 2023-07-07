Getting behind the fence at the zoo

One of Auckland Zoo’s most recent arrivals is a relative newcomer to New Zealand shores, and is now considered a native species.

Barn owls have made sporadic appearances in Aotearoa since the late 1940s, but it wasn’t until 2008 that the first breeding pair were identified, in Kaitaia, elevating the bird’s status to native.

The zoo welcomed two barn owls in May 2021, arriving from the Rotorua-based Wingspan Trust where they were hatched. The pair mated and have reared two more owls, Kehua (hatched December 2021) and Keo (hatched September 2022).

Evelyn Rosado holds Kehua before demonstrating flight out of her hand. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The birds are noted for silent swooping flight and together with their pure-white feathers have earned the nickname ‘Ghost’ owls.

“Owls have a unique biology, are masters of camouflage and stealthy hunters,” said Lizzy Perrett, Animal Experiences team leader at Auckland Zoo. “Their unique feather and wing structure reduce noise, creating near silent flight. This must be experienced to be believed, and visitors that experience them can marvel at their stealth first-hand as they feel, rather than hear, them silently glide overhead.”

The zoo is planning to introduce a new experience within the next month for visitors to get up close to these spectacular animals, giving an in-depth understanding of how they are cared for, their challenges in the wild and efforts for conservation in the field.

Part of that experience may include getting to fly a bird out of hand.

“As hand-reared birds, these owls are used to taking food from the hand,” explained Perrett. “To reflect how they would hunt in the wild for their food, we gradually increased the distance that we encouraged them to move to - until they were flying longer and longer distances to gain their food rewards.”

Although nocturnal, these 'ghost' owls can be seen during the day. Photo / Dean Purcell

As nocturnal animals, they are rarely seen by all but the most dedicated of watchers and then usually at dusk, although it is possible to see them during the day said Perrett, “...particularly when food is less abundant, they have young to feed or have had a rainy night. They don’t store much fat, so they need to feed quite regularly to avoid going hungry”.

“Their large eyes, prominent facial disc and asymmetrical ears are testament to their independence on hearing and nocturnal vision to find their prey, and their sharp talons and powerful feet are clearly no match for small rodents.”

Getting in with the giraffe offers a whole new perspective on these animals. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The zoo already offers experiences to get behind the barriers with the keepers. Up-close encounters with giraffe and red pandas are very popular, allowing visitors to see the enclosure from a new perspective and even feed the animals if they’re hungry.

There’s also a chance to hang out with some of the oldest inhabitants at the zoo.

The four Galapagos tortoises at Auckland Zoo all came over from Honolulu Zoo in 1983. Now in their early 50s the animals are in their prime and have even started a family of their own.

Emily Painter feeds Smiley, one of four adult Galapagos tortoises at the zoo. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“In early 2021, female Chippie and male Smiley produced four offspring, and then a further two offspring – their fifth in November 2021, and their sixth in March 2022,” Perrett said.

These animals need to be kept warm and live in a thermally controlled environment in winter months at between 22 and 28C. Auckland’s climate is warm enough for them during the summer months.

Tortoises are vegetarian and are described as “reptilian cows” by Ectotherms team leader Don McFarlane.

Smiley devours one his favourite foods - opuntia cactus. Photo / Dean Purcell.

These adult tortoises each weigh up to 250kg, so require a fair amount of food - chopped hay, and leaves and flowers from plants like dandelion, puha, and plantain are among their staples, although they are partial to opuntia cactus, a plant they would normally eat in the wild.

Auckland Zoo is home to the only Galapagos tortoises in the country, and with a life span that can reach close to 200 years, they’ll be around for some time to come.

Participating in these up-close and personal experiences are a great way to get to understand the animals from a new perspective and learn how the zoo supports their preservation in the wild. The money raised through these encounters also helps to directly fund conservation efforts all over the world.

The zoo is also offering a special Te Wao Nui tour during the school holidays to learn more about our own native fauna and flora cared for at the zoo.

See more at https://www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/experiences/zoo-experiences