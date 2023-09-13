Waka Kotahi has been conducting geotechnical inspections on a section of State Highway 1 south of Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

Further traffic management will be installed on a stretch of State Highway 1 south of Taihape after geotechnical inspections found movement in the land under the road.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency recently assessed the stretch of highway in Utiku where a reactivated landslide or slow slip resulted in cracking between Micklesons Rd and Utiku South Rd.

The area had been prone to movement and cracks in the past, and the discovery of fresh cracks resulted in real-time monitoring of the road.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said in addition to the monitoring, engineers were on-site carrying out geotechnical inspections on the road.

“During last week’s site inspection, no visual signs of significant movement or damage in the road corridor were observed since the previous site inspection.

“While not significant, there has been some movement at the site,” Hankin said.

To ensure the ongoing safety of all road users and contractors in the area, further traffic management will be installed along the road this week.

New traffic management will extend the lane realignment by another 200 metres to the south.

Hankin said State Highway 1 is a critical route through the Central Plateau and is the backbone of the North Island.

“It’s an important part of the network for all road users including the freight industry. It’s essential SH1 remains safe,” she said.

Waka Kotahi is investigating options for a permanent solution to the slow slip.

A key part of these investigations will be partnering with iwi, local communities, local government and industry partners to determine what a permanent solution would look like.

Hankin said Waka Kotahi are committed to ensuring this happens as quickly as possible.

