Geordie Beamish has his breakthrough world title, taking gold in the 1500 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The young Hawke’s Bay athlete ran a personal best 3 minutes 36.54 seconds to edge American rivals Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler to gold, who ran 3m 36.69s and 3m 36.72s respectively.

It caps a remarkable day for New Zealand after Hamish Kerr earlier won gold in the high jump.

The US-based Havelock North runner’s achievement in Scotland on Monday morning (NZT) is possibly Hawke’s Bay’s biggest-ever success in international athletics.

Geordie Beamish crosses the line with the USA’s Hobbs Kessler during the heats of the 1500 metres in Glasgow. Photo / Inpho Morgan Treacy via Photosport

And it was not even his specialist event - Beamish is targeting the 3000 metres steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

The race, not televised in New Zealand, was described by World Athletics as a “scintillating final lap”, saying Beamish had won the race “from the depths of hell”.

He displayed a characteristic kick, about 7th or 8th with about a lap to go and in a sprint finish pipping the two Americans.

Hastings runner-turned-coach Nick Potts, who has held the New Zealand secondary schools championships senior boys 1500m record for 35 years, managed to stop at the side of the road to catch the “live” and said Beamish ran the “tactfully perfect race.”

“He timed it very well,” he said.

Son of Scott and Josi Beamish, of Havelock North, and a former pupil of Hereworth School and Wanganui Collegiate, Beamish’s time was just one-hundredth of a second outside his outdoors personal best for the distance, at which New Zealand already has a strong Olympics contender in Bay of Plenty runner Sam Tanner.

Beamish followed older brother Hugo into a career in college athletics in the US.

Hugo Beamish said today his brother’s win was “pretty cool”.

“He will be the first to say, this time he got in the right spot to kick from,” he said. “Kicking for first instead of third or fourth.”

“I’m very happy for him, a tough few years battling injuries, which is mentally very challenging,” he said. “It’s good timing for the Olympics and also helps the case for continuing to be a professional athlete.”

Geordie Beamish was well behind for most of the race before a finishing kick. Photo / Jane Barlow via Getty

The win completed New Zealand’s most successful World championships athletics meeting, with two gold medals and two silver medals, a total headed only by the US and Belgium on the medals table.

Hawke’s Bay has had some athletes contending in the past for honours in the 1500 metres, where New Zealand has had huge success in the form of Olympic gold medalists Jack Lovelock, Peter Snell and John Walker. The best previous performance at the distance by a runner from Hawke’s Bay was by Tony Polhill, making the final at the 1972 Olympics.

The biggest victory by a Hawke’s Bay track and field athlete internationally was the 1982 Commonwealth Games javelin gold medal for NSW-born, Taradale-raised Mike O’Rourke.

