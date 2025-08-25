Advertisement
Updated

‘Genuine Kiwi bloke’ Barefoot Bill, paralysed in boating accident, dies

RNZ
2 mins to read

Russell skipper Bill Elliott has died, more than two years after a ferry crash left him paralysed.

By RNZ

A Northland skipper critically injured when his ferry was hit by a power boat travelling at high speed more than two years ago has died.

Bill Elliott, from Russell, was left paralysed by the April 2023 collision, which also threw one passenger into the water, injured others, and

