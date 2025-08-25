Russell skipper Bill Elliott has died, more than two years after a ferry crash left him paralysed.
By RNZ
A Northland skipper critically injured when his ferry was hit by a power boat travelling at high speed more than two years ago has died.
Bill Elliott, from Russell, was left paralysed by the April 2023 collision, which also threw one passenger into the water, injured others, andsank the 90-year-old vessel Waitere, also known as the Blue Ferry.
Nineteen passengers – mostly visitors making the most of the school holidays – were on board the ferry at the time, which had just left Russell on its regular run to Paihia.
Elliott’s injuries had long-term effects on his health and left him requiring fulltime care.
Nicknamed “Barefoot Bill”, the ferry’s long-time skipper and owner was described by locals as one of Russell’s great characters, a proud family man with seven children and 10 grandchildren, and “one of the most generous and genuine Kiwi blokes you could ever meet”.
He was also known for his love of a good yarn, with many recalling the stories he shared at the wharf or during ferry trips.
Announcing his death on a social media post on Sunday, his family said a memorial service celebrating his life would be held at Russell Town Hall from 11am on August 31. The service would be livestreamed for those who could not attend in person.