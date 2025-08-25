Russell skipper Bill Elliott has died, more than two years after a ferry crash left him paralysed.

By RNZ

A Northland skipper critically injured when his ferry was hit by a power boat travelling at high speed more than two years ago has died.

Bill Elliott, from Russell, was left paralysed by the April 2023 collision, which also threw one passenger into the water, injured others, and sank the 90-year-old vessel Waitere, also known as the Blue Ferry.

Nineteen passengers – mostly visitors making the most of the school holidays – were on board the ferry at the time, which had just left Russell on its regular run to Paihia.

Elliott’s injuries had long-term effects on his health and left him requiring fulltime care.