Genuine consultation on secondary school qualification changes will be crucial to success – Kate Gainsford

By Kate Gainsford
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Principals and teachers are keen for in-depth collaboration on secondary school qualification changes. Photo / NZ Herald

Kate Gainsford is chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council.

THE FACTS

  • NCEA is being abolished and replaced with new qualifications at Year 12 and 13. 
  • Under the new scheme, Year 11 students will face a ‘Foundational Skills Award’ with a focus on literacy and numeracy.
  • The proposal is open for consultation until September 15. 

When you have worked in education for a good many years, you get to know the key ingredients for successful change.

If the proposed changes to secondary school qualifications are to last, there needs to be widespread agreement that the changes have been developed thoughtfully and collaboratively.

Proposals

