The Gentoo penguins of Kelly Tarltons have just begun their breeding season. A deeper look at these beautiful creatures. Video / NZ Herald

The gentoo penguin breeding season is under way and visitors to Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s in Auckland can witness the unique pebble courtship.

Keepers provide the penguins with pebbles to collect and present to their partners – think of it as a penguin proposal.

The carefully picked pebbles are then used to build the nest in which the female penguin can lay their eggs.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s penguin department team leader Amy Wardrop said females traditionally lay two or three eggs annually.