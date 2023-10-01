Election billboards in Whangārei ahead of this year's election. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With the general election approaching, time is ticking away for eligible voters to decide who they want to lead their electorates and the country. From today, advance votes can be cast ahead of the October 14 election.

The Advocate asked those candidates vying for the Whangārei electorate three questions considered important to voters: Why should people vote for them; what they think the issues are in Whangārei; and when it comes to policies, what their priorities are for their electorate. Here is what they had to say.

Angie Warren-Clark - Labour

Angie Warren-Clark of the Labour Party.

1. I’ve been a List MP since 2017, with a proven record of positive change for communities. As part of the Labour Government, I have achieved millions in funding for food rescue and roads, and worked locally, nationally and internationally to stop family violence. I bring grassroots advocacy skills from running Women’s Refuge, a small business, a farming and forestry background and volunteer work as well. I’ve come home to Northland to serve Whangārei and build on the record investment achieved by the current Labour MP, a level of investment never seen under the previous 45 years of National: funding the new hospital, rail links, the port and hundreds of new state houses. There’s so much more to achieve to realise our potential.

2. The cost of living, bringing down inflation, health, education, crime, housing and climate change. As a community we need to ensure we have enough to eat, fair pay and safe work for everyone, warm, dry homes, a health system that has the best quality care available, classrooms and education facilities, and a justice system that supports victims of crime and helps behaviour change with consequences and rehabilitation.

3. More social housing (we’ve built 254 homes, with 800 more planned). Continue with the infrastructure commitments from Labour - the new hospital, rail spur to Marsden Point, new roads from Warkworth to Whangārei. More regional business development - a dry-dock for the port, Ocean Flyers, tourism, partnerships with central government - particularly with our recognised marine industry expertise. Also, development of a City Mission-type facility with a hub for social services, homes, churches and businesses to thrive together. Returning to Whangārei from being away gives me a distinct advantage. I see the massive potential here, and I know how to unlock the central government partnership without having a pre-conceived notion of how it’s ‘always been done’ and by whom.

Diana Burgess - DemocracyNZ

Diana Burgess of DemocracyNZ. Photo / Carissa Marsh Photography

1. Because I am a true representation of an everyday hard-working Kiwi who cares deeply for our beautiful region. With my husband Vince, I own Hardy’s Health Stores, with one situated in the heart of Whangārei for over 15 years. I’m a naturopath with over 30 years’ experience in the natural health industry, and a mother of young adults. But most importantly, because I stood up against the mandates for you! As no matter what you believe - that’s okay as that’s your democratic freedom of choice - the mandates divided families, friends, communities, sports clubs, churches and workplaces. I’m standing to bring about much-needed change and to reunite our communities, as what we all endured over the past few years can never happen again.

2. The horrendous roading - let’s fix the potholes. More investment is needed in infrastructure to support productivity and growth. Truancy - our region has the worst stats in all of NZ, and growing crime levels which impact all of us. The increased wait times to see a GP and/or specialist and strained healthcare system. Current Government overreach is affecting many sectors, including healthcare, education and farming. Extra social housing is needed, but consultation with communities is important so we build in the right location, and of course, the cost of living crisis is the BIG one, as it is starting to bite hard!

3. Protect and uphold our Bill of Rights. Increase front-line policing with better resources. Implement youth programmes that involve parents, caregivers and communities to get our children re-engaged with education, sports clubs and the arts. Focus on disease prevention with more education on healthy living. Support our food-producing rural community by vetoing any new taxes to help keep food affordable. End race-based discriminatory policies - it’s about need and being treated equally as one community.

Fiona Green - Independent

Fiona Green is an independent candidate for Whangārei.

1. Being an independent candidate offers a number of advantages for Whangārei’s districts, such as greater flexibility and the ability to prioritise issues without having to adhere to a party’s agenda. “Independents” are also able to find common ground and work across party lines to achieve bipartisan solutions, as well as being seen as less influenced by special interests or party politics. Additionally, independents have the ability to address a wide range of issues without being limited by a party’s platform. Representation for Whangārei districts with a focus on minority community groups such as disability, kuia and kaumātua community input. Impact on policy - independents have the power to shape and create policies that directly affect your lives. By voting for me as an independent who supports policies that you believe in, you have the opportunity to contribute to positive change and make a difference in our community.

2. There is only one issue - ego in decision-making. Ego has led to inefficient, expensive infrastructure projects, short-sighted solutions to poverty and dangerous health decisions. Ego has been the basis for decision-making in Whangārei districts, which has led to poor outcomes that do not address the genuine needs of the community.

3. Rebuilding trust between Government and community is a top priority so we can work together and improve economic growth, poverty, education, public safety, healthcare, social services, infrastructure development and environmental concerns. Rural and coastal communities will be encouraged to input into decision-making. Their input is just as important as urban input.

Gavin Benney - New Zealand First

Gavin Benney of New Zealand First.

1. As a former police officer for 30 years, a business owner and now a current Whangārei district councillor, I have the experience and knowledge to identify not only the issues facing our region, but more importantly, to identify the solutions. Voters need to vote smartly and strategically. The National candidate is guaranteed a place in Parliament and will be extremely busy as the Minister of Health. If you vote strategically and candidate vote Gavin Benney for Whangārei, you will get two MPs to represent you - Gavin Benney and Dr Shane Reti.

2. The priorities for this election are crime, the cost of living and roading. Whangārei and Northland have been ignored in Wellington for too long. We need strong representation.

3. Law and order - crime needs to be tackled head-on. Firstly, there must be repercussions for criminal offending, and secondly, we must address the causes of crime and ensure the kids of today see education and employment as their pathway, not gangs, unemployment and criminal activity. The police need strong leadership.

Cost of living - NZ First and I will stop unnecessary bureaucratic spending, such as Three Waters, and confront the foreign-owned banks and suppliers who are ripping us off.

Roading/connectivity - we have the worst fatal vehicle statistics in the country. Our roads are a disgrace. We will ensure the alternative route over the Brynderwyns is prioritised and our roads are made safer and more resilient. We will provide a four-lane highway to Whangārei and complete the rail line to Marsden Pt.

Jeni de Jonge - Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Jeni de Jonge of the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

1. I’m Jeni de Jonge - 56 years old, married with five children and eight grandchildren. I have all but one son living in the Whangārei area. It’s our home, and we love it here. 1.4 million people voted yes in 2020 referendum to address law and order relating to cannabis in New Zealand. I can be their voice. I’m now six years past my terminal illness diagnosis thanks to this plant, and I know it can do more. It’s more than a smoke to relax at the end of day ... it’s a better way to health, along with the know-how to use it ... not abuse it.

2. Whangārei has a housing issue. Hemp houses can be grown in nine months, not the 15-25 years it takes to grow pine. It can clean our waterways, heal the land and our people. Crime is another issue top in Whangārei, Northland. Get police catching criminals hurting others, not just growing a plant in their backyard. And roading; we all know our roads are the worst in New Zealand. Let’s put pressure on the crew to be more accountable for their results. Better-quality materials make better-quality roads. Hemp can help here too. With an education, nursing and business management background, I can benefit our community in working alongside our health boards, councils and schools.

3. Yes, the Aoteroa Legalize Cannabis Party is all about the cannabis and hemp industry, but we need to build our economy back and get that massive debt the previous Government ticked up on our heads. Vote Jeni de Jonge. Party Vote ALCP.

Rick Bazeley - Green Party

Rick Bazeley of the Green Party.

1. I’m asking you to party vote Green. Only the Greens will take bold climate action and ensure everyone has enough to pay for life’s essentials, has a healthy, affordable home and free dental care. A party vote for the Greens determines how many Green MPs we get in Parliament. Every party vote counts and can enable the Greens to set the direction of the next government.

2. Too many people are struggling; too many homes are unaffordable and unhealthy and wealth is out of balance. We are also facing the effects of climate-fuelled flooding. In a country like ours, it doesn’t have to be this way. Only the Greens have a plan to ensure everyone can cover life’s essentials and have a healthy, affordable home. Only the Greens will take climate action, protect nature and build climate resilience with the momentum required.

3. Fairer tax:

A tax-free threshold of $10,000 and tax cuts for everyone earning under $125,000;

A guaranteed income of at least $385, additional support for single parents, and a boost to Working for Families to lift every family out of poverty;

A wealth tax for the richest 311 families who own a quarter of NZ’s net wealth and pay less tax than a nurse on $67,000 (8.9 per cent vs 20 per cent).

Homes for everyone:

A rental warrant of fitness so all homes are warm and dry;

35,000 new homes through Kāinga Ora over the next five years;

Rent controls so rents cannot rise more steeply than inflation.

Climate action:

Grants and loans to enable every home to replace gas for electric appliances and install solar;

A $750 million fund over three years to create space for nature and protect communities from flooding;

At least 30 per cent of our oceans protected.

Free primary dental in all communities by 2024 and specialist care by 2025.

Dr Shane Reti - National

Dr Shane Reti of the National Party. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

1. If I am privileged to be the MP for Whangārei, I will be a strong voice in Wellington with a track record and a high party ranking to get things done. Our local economy and the environment have benefited from the millions of dollars I was able to bring to the waste tyre project at Portland cement. Together, we were able to vaccinate vulnerable Northland children against meningitis when Pharmac would not. We have successfully lobbied for changes to the hairpin bend at Salesyard Road and an important rural broadband rollout commenced. I am a committed person with senior political experience and a local track record.

2. Whangārei people have told me that the main issues are the economy, cost of living (food, petrol, mortgage), health, education, law and order and roading. Hard-working people are really struggling with the cost of living, an inability to see their GP and ram raids. The goat track that is SH1 to Warkworth is a disgrace. There is disappointment that Marsden Point was allowed to go with a big impact on local jobs, CO2, fertiliser and bitumen.

3. As your MP, we can do so much more than what the past six years have delivered. We can build the four-lane highway, infrastructure at the port and bring high-value jobs back to Whangārei. We will finish the hospital upgrade that National started in 2015 and that Labour both paused in 2018 and cut hundreds of millions of dollars from. Hospital wait times, vital GPs and primary care need rejuvenating. We will bring structure and responsibility into the lives of our kids to keep them out of trouble and put them on to the path of opportunity. Reducing the pressure on farmers and small businesses means fewer stories from friends and neighbours who have lost hope and given up.

Susy Bretherton - Act Party

Susy Bretherton of the Act Party. Photo / Picasa

1. We are asking for people to vote for the party, not for me specifically. However, I have worked as a volunteer for the Act Party here in Northland and Whangārei for the past two years and have listened and heard the issues confronting people across the spectrum. Their concerns have been reflected in our policies.

2. The issues consistently being voiced in our district are: the rate and level of crime, the sky-rocketing cost of living, co-governance issues, and our health and education systems.

3. Priorities for me in this electorate: sorting out the co-governance issues - one person, one vote. No racial division. Seeing functional, non-discriminatory health facilities and hospital services. Seeing a consistent, appropriate curriculum in schools. Giving the police the tools required to tackle youth crime.

*Te Pāti Māori’s Eru Kapa-Kingi is listed as a candidate but told the Advocate he is not formally campaigning for the Whangārei electorate.

* New Zealand Loyal candidate Janita Andrews did not respond by publication time.

Tomorrow we will hear from Te Tai Tokerau candidates.