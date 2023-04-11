Four knife-wielding youth allegedly robbed Tikipunga Gas in a brazen attack that has left workers and witnesses traumatised and the owner considering getting rid of tobacco products.

Around 5pm on Monday, the manager at Gas Tikipunga Kunal Sharma was fixing the air hose outside the station when he heard his wife screaming out for him.

The pair had been working there for just over a week before experiencing what has become a regular occurrence at the local service station.

“I just saw a car drive really fast by the window, and I just shouted “Kunal, Kunal” and then I pushed the panic button,” said wife Poonam Devi. In that moment of panic, she accidentally opened the doors.

She ran into a back room and locked herself in there, as two youth-estimated to be around 14 years of age - allegedly brandished knives.

They were after tobacco.

Another robbery has taken place at Gas Tikipunga in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Two others were allegedly outside guarding the doors with knives, and according to one witness, they were goading people watching from nearby Countdown.

“They were running in and out, didn’t take off straight away. He was throwing his arms up and standing there intimidating the public as if to say come on then.”

One male allegedly exited the gas station holding a washing basket “full of smokes”.

“I feel so much for that gas station being constantly robbed,” the witness said.

“It is actually pretty scary because you don’t know if they are going to pull out guns.”

Sharma said the youth were acting completely audaciously.

“They’ve got so much power, they’re just crazy,” Sharma said

“I tried to protect her (his wife) but as soon as I went in they chased me with the knife,” he said, “I said please do whatever you want, take whatever you want to, just don’t hurt my wife, just leave her alone.”

According to Sharma, a local man also attempted to stop the robbers by punching one, however, they came at him with a knife too.

It happened in minutes, but the impact has left the couple unable to sleep, wondering when the next attack will be, and now they’re worried for their lives each time they go to work.

“We are putting our life on the line,” he said, “we don’t know if we’re gonna go home safe, we don’t know if we’re gonna go home safe with the kids. If my kids will be alive, if I will be alive.”

“I was just praying to God (when it happened),” Devi said, “luckily my kids were not with me, because they’re always behind the counter.”

The pair came to New Zealand 11 years ago to pursue a better life, but now they say India feels safer.

“We’re just trying to create the best future for our kids,” Devi said tearfully. They have an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Sharma said he feels sorry for those running service stations and dairies and has noticed it’s “all about tobacco”.

Owner Avon Singh said he is now putting “serious thought” into stopping tobacco sales in order to keep his staff safe.

“Yes we will lose profitability, but safety comes first,” he said, “we’ll stop, that’s it, we’ve had enough.”

Owner, Avon Singh has "had enough" of seeing his staff under threat. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Gas Station was last robbed in January this year, in which a young worker was beaten up. Since then, Singh ordered a security shield in order to stop the youth from jumping on to the counter when they attempt a robbery.

He said the government “needs somebody to take the earplugs out of their ears”.

“Ten years from now you won’t see any petrol station with a shop,” he said, “the government is sleeping, they’re doing nothing.”

“It doesn’t matter if they’re 13, 14 or 16, don’t just leave them (to continue committing crimes).”

He said the constant stress has caused him to consider moving back to India.

“At least we’ll be safe there,” he said.

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

“No injuries were reported in relation to this matter but the victim and those who witnessed the incident are understandably shaken and Police are providing support,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Police via 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”