Most people know the basics of the Easter story and message - but do they think it matters?

Most people know the basics of the Easter story and message - but do they think it matters?

OPINION

If I could survey 100 people about Easter, I think I’d ask each person two questions:

What is the message of Easter? And does it matter?

My guess is plenty of folk would be able to recall some of the basics of the Easter story and message.

Such as, Jesus died on a wooden cross, he rose again and - some may respond - he paid for sins.

As for the second question, the response would likely be more mixed.

People may answer ‘yes’, ‘no’, ‘not sure’ or a lengthier - more interesting - response.

Wherever people may fall on that spectrum of answers, I’d suggest it is a great time to ponder these questions at this time of year.

That is because the Easter message is simply too wonderful and insulting to take no notice of at all.

As a Christian, I seem to enjoy it more and more every year - even the offensive parts.

Jesus, an innocent person, was killed in the most barbaric manner, on a wooden cross, then rose again from a tomb on the third day.

The implication of that series of events - more than 2000 years ago - is that people needed Jesus to die in their place.

The Easter message says, according to the Bible, I am due a punishment, a hefty punishment for all my wrongs, and a Saviour has stepped in to take my place.

If you stop and think about it, that can be taken as an insult.

The offensive part of the Easter story is not the barbaric execution style. It is that implication that I deserve a punishment.

Strangely, it is also what makes the Easter message so wonderful to me.

Because the Easter message includes a great Saviour - who died in my place and rose again.

It is why I answer ‘yes’ to the second question in the survey, and encourage people to ponder it themselves.

For those who enjoy pondering these things, churches across the region will be holding Easter Sunday services on Sunday morning and would love to have visitors along. Simply Google your local church or check their billboard to see when it starts (probably 10am).

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay Today reporter and a Christian.