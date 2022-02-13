Emergency services assist a man who fell off a cliff near Point England. Photo / Darren Masters

A man is in a serious condition after falling off a cliff at Auckland's Point England Reserve while gardening this morning.

St John, Police and Fire and Emergency NZ attended the job just after 10am.

A witness said the man had been trimming grass when he lost his footing and slipped down the cliff.

He fell between three to five metres before landing on his back on the beach below.

The Auckland council contractor had been carrying out routine maintenance work, an Auckland Council spokeswoman said.

A group of three to four other contractors had also been working with him.

Police confirmed emergency services attended an incident where a person fell from a small height in the reserve.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances attended and treated one patient in a serious condition.

The person was taken to Auckland Hospital.