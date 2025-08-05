Minister for Regulation David Seymour said there was no justification for such generous setback distances on private property.

“Section sizes are shrinking, and the cost of living rising. Forcing people to put sheds in the middle of their lawn or pay for a consent to store tools doesn’t make sense.”

Seymour said space was right and building costs high in today’s housing market, making today’s changes good news for homeowners.

“These types of property developments are practical and affordable improvements. We want people to be able to utilise them without hassle.”

He credited his “Red Tape Tipline” for the idea and asked the public to keep the feedback coming.

“We’re acting on the tips we get through the red tape tipline by removing regulation and making it easier for Kiwis to get things done.

“We want to hear about red tape like this that’s getting in the way - I encourage anyone with a red tape issue to report it on the Ministry for Regulation website.”

Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk said people shouldn’t be “bogged down in bureaucracy” when making use of their own backyard.

“By the end of the year, homeowners will be able to put up a small shed or garage closer to their boundary or another building without needing a consent.

“That’s a real win for anyone short on space, giving them more freedom to add a bike shed, protect their tools, cover a vehicle, or even create a small sleepout for guests - all without extra paperwork.”

The changes are expected to be in force by the end of the year.

