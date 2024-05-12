Crews from Tauranga and Greerton went to a garage fire this morning. Photo / NZME

A “fully involved” garage fire was extinguished in Tauranga in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said reports of a fire in Bethlehem came in around 12.45am.

“On arrival, crews found a garage fully involved in fire,” the spokesman said.

“It was a detached garage away from the main dwelling.”

The garage was 6m by 4m.

Three trucks and one support vehicle from Tauranga and Greerton went to the scene and left just after 3am, he said.

A fire investigator was also called.

The spokesman said there was no mention of anyone being in the garage at the time.