Rakete said inmates choose to be moved to a separate area of the prison because they fear they’ll be targeted for their gang affiliation, the lack thereof, or for their sexual or gender identity.

“If this is one of the few tools that incarcerated people have got to try to control their exposure to violence, then of course they’re going to use it. What I want to know is: why are there no better alternatives?”

The Department of Corrections says rising voluntary segregations coincide with "an increasing proportion of prisoners who are gang-affiliated". Photo / Greg Bowker

Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du Plessis said the number of voluntary segregations was being driven up by a “massive increase in violence and aggressions within the prisons”.

“Because that number’s become so high, it’s actually hard to accommodate and find placement for them,” du Plessis said.

“Quite often, we have a number of areas across the country where we’ve got voluntarily segregated and general population prisoners in one unit, which means we’re having to split the unlock for that day so they’re only getting half the time out that they should.”

But du Plessis said the greatest burden was the prisoners being forcefully separated because of their risk to others.

There were 4590 directed segregations in the 2023/24 financial year, compared with 2594 in the 2018/19 financial year.

Over 2300 segregations were for the safety of others.

“They’re actively giving threats of violence and aggression and so staff have to deal with them in higher numbers and in isolation, so there’s a lot of violence that comes out of that.”

University of Canterbury sociologist Jarrod Gilbert released a report in March which called for segregated wings for patched members, after witnessing their mounting influence in person.

It showed the segregated prison population had risen from 4% in 1983 to over 35% in 2023.

Gilbert said if prisoners didn’t join a gang, they had to be able to stand up for themselves.

Jarrod Gilbert says prisoners are being forced to segregate unless they join a gang or can stand up for themselves. Photo / George Heard

“Your chicken’s going to be taken off you, any goods that you might have are going to be taken off you, you’ll be stood over, physically intimidated, potentially made to fight. A lot of people simply can’t handle that.”

Gilbert said he was worried voluntary segregation was becoming the new normal.

“We’re basically creating two prison systems. One for people who are very strong and can dominate, and those who are forced to leave.”

The Department of Corrections said a range of complex factors contributed to rising voluntary segregation but admitted “it has happened at a time we’ve seen a growing prison population, and an increasing proportion of prisoners who are gang-affiliated”.

It said it had a significant amount of work under way to address it, including carefully planning where prisoners with gang affiliations were placed and sharing intelligence with police to disrupt gang activity.

Neil Beales, the deputy commissioner for men’s prisons, said it also had a strong focus on helping prisoners leave gangs through education and rehabilitation programmes.

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said he was aware of the tools in place.

“I am confident they use these tools appropriately, and in the best interests of both staff and prisoners.”

