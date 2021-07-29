Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

Gangs of the Mainland: 'The prospect for violence is real' as patch numbers surge in Canterbury

11 minutes to read
Anna Leask
By:

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Gang numbers are surging and a new landscape of patches, outlaws and rivalries are emerging across New Zealand.

Turf wars have erupted into terrifying violence in Auckland and the same could be seen in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.