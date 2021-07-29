Gangs of the Mainland: 'The prospect for violence is real' as patch numbers surge in Canterbury

Gang numbers are surging and a new landscape of patches, outlaws and rivalries are emerging across New Zealand.

Turf wars have erupted into terrifying violence in Auckland and the same could be seen in the South Island in the near future.

Experts and police insiders hope the southern gang chapters will continue keeping the relative peace but as the landscape becomes more crowded and patches are handed out seemingly freely, it's likely only a matter of time before tensions start to flare.

The year seemed to start with a bang - literally - for the Canterbury gang scene.

As numbers on the National Gang List surpassed 8000, patch-related action appeared to be ramping up in January with a prominent Mongrel Mob member shot during an incident in Kaiapoi and a man allegedly murdered at a gang pad near Burnham.

Raids, rides and patches more visible around the place - outlaws taking to social media to share their escapades.

Reports of tattoo shop arsons, a ram-raid at a barber shop, drive-by shootings, huge hauls of methamphetamine, other drugs, illegal firearms, cash being seized by police.

Officers across the district were given general arming orders several times as they investigated gang-related stoushes and the community became nervous at times that there was more to come, that they may be caught in the crossfire and retribution.

The Head Hunters gang pad in Sockburn, Christchurch. Photo / NZME

It's been an age since there was any real gang warfare in the South - nothing substantial since the 1970s and 1980s during the heyday of the Epitaph Riders, Devil's Henchmen, and before gang pads hidden behind obnoxious-yet-foreboding-looking perimeter fencing on Lincoln Rd.

And while some of the gangs at the centre of those flare ups have long vanished, others have moved in - and are growing in numbers.

Gang expert, crime and justice academic and Herald columnist Jarrod Gilbert said the earliest gangs in the South Island were born in central Christchurch and were driven by youth fashion.

But the bodgies, widgies and Milk Bar Cowboys - more cliques than anything else - soon gave way to the more modern gangs, and with them, the patches, the elements of violence, drugs and organised crime.

While there's certainly gang presence in smaller towns, and numbers are said to be "rapidly" increasing on the West Coast and the top of the island, the main chapters settled and stayed in the wider Christchurch area.

In the 60s it was Epitaph Riders, two chapters of the Devil's Henchmen, Black Power, Mongrel Mob.

"They dominated our gang scene for a really long time," said Gilbert.

"The Highway 61s were prominent in the 90s with three chapters and then there were the Templars, Road Knights - Christchurch was a real bellwether city of gangs.

"But from then to now, it's unrecognisable, the transformation from the first wave or first era has now transformed into a second era."

Gilbert said whole gangs that were "permanent fixtures" on the scene two or three decades ago had "disappeared" entirely.