Police believe a vehicle-ramming attack in Taradale, which seriously injured one person on Sunday, is gang-related. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for footage and witnesses after a vehicle rammed another vehicle off the road in the Napier suburb of Taradale, an incident police have now linked to gang-related violence.

Police, firefighters and St John were called to the corner of King St and Meeanee Rd about 6.25pm.

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by St John ambulance following the incident, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said a Ford Ranger appeared to have been tailgating a Toyota Hilux while driving at speed down Meeanee Road.

“The Ranger drove up alongside the Hilux and travelled side-by-side down the road before the Ranger rammed the side of the Hilux causing it to veer off of the road,” the spokesperson said.

“The Hilux became airborne and rolled, coming to a stop in the front garden of a residential address.”

“The Ranger did not stop and continued driving down Meeanee Rd before turning onto King St.”

The police spokesperson said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, but police were following positive lines of enquiry to locate the occupants of the Ford Ranger.

The spokesperson said police believed the incident may be gang-related.

“If you have any information which may assist Police with enquiries, including CCTV or dashcam footage around the Meeanee Road and King St area at about 6.25pm on 5 February, please share it with Police via 105 and reference file number 230206/2199.”

The police spokesperson said police inquiries are ongoing to locate the drivers of another vehicle that crashed in Hastings late Monday.

The police spokesperson said police were notified of a crash between a vehicle and a parked vehicle on St Aubyn St West at about 10.05pm.

No injuries were reported and it appeared the occupants had left the scene before police arrived.



