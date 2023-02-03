Gang tensions: Shot fired after rogue road checkpoint set up near Wairoa

A rogue checkpoint stopping cars in Raupunga this week led to a shot being discharged - the 55th gang-related shooting in the Eastern District over the last 14 months. Photo / NZME

A rogue checkpoint stopping cars in Raupunga this week led to a shot being discharged - the 55th gang-related shooting in the Eastern District over the last 13 months.

Tensions are high following a slew of firearm incidents and suspicious fires in the Wairoa district over the last week.

The six-month-long Operation Kōtare has kicked off, increasing police presence in Wairoa district and Gisborne this week, soon to include the rest of Hawke’s Bay.

More than 20 staff will be brought in from districts all over New Zealand to join with local staff on a rolling basis throughout Operation Kōtare.

A statement from Eastern District police said Operation Kōtare was focusing on reducing the prevalence of unlawful behaviour by gangs, particularly the use of firearms and violence in public.

“The operation has three key areas – the disruption, suppression, and prevention of unlawful behaviour involving gangs,” the police statement said

The statement said that while there had been several concerning incidents in recent weeks, the planning for this operation began last year.

Since January 2022, there have been at least 55 gang-related shootings in the Eastern District including Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, seven in January 2023 alone.

“There has also been ongoing firearms-related intimidation and threats – some of it between gangs, and some within the same gang,” the statement said.

On Thursday a bolt-action rifle and 38 rounds of ammunition were located and seized at a house in Wairoa where police officers had gone to serve a warrant to arrest.

The man, aged 23, was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Friday charged with methamphetamine offences, failing to stop, resisting police, and bail breaches.

A house on Apatu St in Wairoa was gutted by fire last Wednesday morning, while another home on Black St in Wairoa was severely damaged in a fire early on Monday.

Both fires were deemed suspicious.

Police were also called to reports of a firearm being discharged from a vehicle, at another vehicle, on Marine Parade in Wairoa on Sunday.

Inquiries into the two fires and discharged firearm were ongoing according to Eastern District police.

“Fortunately, these incidents did not result in any injuries,” the statement said.

Inspector Darren Paki said the communities of Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay deserved better.

“This unlawful behaviour we’ve been seeing will not be tolerated, and the public can be reassured we are doing something about it,” Inspector Paki said.

“But we also want to bring the community along with us. They are an essential part of the solution.”