Police were called to two people fighting at a store in central Rotorua on Valentine's Day. Photo / Ben Fraser

Rotorua police are seeking videos and witnesses of an alleged gang-related fight in the city centre.

Police were called to a report of two people allegedly fighting at a store in a shopping centre in Amohau St about 1pm on February 14, a statement said today.

Three arrests were made, but police were still investigating and had not ruled out further arrests.

Anyone with footage that could help police was asked to call 105 or make a report online referencing the file number 240215/2054.







