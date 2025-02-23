“Our expectations around this legislation have been clear from the very beginning – if you wear a gang patch in public, or display a sign or symbol associated with a gang, you can expect police attention – and these numbers demonstrate that.”

The seizures and the charges were a part of “Operation Nickel”, which followed “Operation Cobalt”.

Chambers said Operation Cobalt ran across all 12 police districts for two and a half years, resulting in 107,073 charges. It was announced last year the operation would continue.

Chambers said he, along with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, would be visiting the Gang Disruption Unit in Counties Manukau to celebrate the success.

Mitchell said before the law came into effect, gang members “felt more empowered” and used their patches for intimidation.

He said there has been a 52% increase in firearms seizures when compared to the same period last year.

He also said they have seen patches " disappear from our streets".

“We passed these laws to improve public safety, and they have done exactly that.”

Goldsmith said the additional tools were given to police officers to go after people who “create new victims”.

“We make no apologies for getting tough on gangs. This legislation is meant to be uncomfortable. If you don’t like it, don’t break the law, it’s that simple. Gang members want all the rights of being a New Zealander, but accept none of the responsibilities.

“This is an essential part of ensuring there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029 alongside a 15% reduction in serious repeat youth offending.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.