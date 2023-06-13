The officers spotted the men driving a stolen vehicle shortly before midnight. Photo / File

Two young patched gang members have been arrested after trying to ram a police car with a stolen vehicle before fleeing this morning.

The two men, aged 21 and 19, were seen driving the stolen car on Maxwells Line in Palmerston North just before midnight, Central District Command Centre Senior Sergeant Matt Prendergast said.

“A police dog unit indicated for the vehicle to stop, and the offenders attempted to ram the vehicle,” he said.

“The two occupants of the offending vehicle then began to throw metallic car parts out of the vehicle at police following them.”

Police successfully spiked the car on Tremaine Ave, but the men continued to drive it on to the hospital grounds.

“The vehicle finally came to a stop and one occupant ran from the vehicle and was located in the hospital car park, while the other occupant was located shortly after.”

The vehicle contained a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and cannabis.

The 21-year-old driver is facing charges of failing to stop for police, driving in a dangerous manner and driving while on a suspended licence.

The 19-year-old passenger is facing charges of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, among other charges.

“This was a very dynamic and dangerous event but through the professionalism of the police, staff involved successfully bought this situation to a safe conclusion for the public, police staff and the offenders,” Prendergast said.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this sort of offending, and we will use all measures available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account.”

They will appear in the Palmerston North District Court today.