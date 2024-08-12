“We had a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt any unlawful gang-related activity,” Stainton said.

“Our teams issued 27 infringements, processed one person for driving with excess breath alcohol, impounded two motorbikes and suspended a licence.”

Stainton said police will crack down on all illegal activity and gangs should be warned.

Hundreds of gang members gathered for Head Hunter William "Bird" Hines’ funeral in Foxton last November. Photo / Bevan Conley

“We want to reiterate that police will continue to keep a close watch on gang activity and any illegal behaviour will not be tolerated,” Stainton said.

“We also encourage the community to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place. We take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group, or who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now, was urged to call 111 immediately.

Stainton said to report or send in any footage of the group causing concern online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

A source said many of the green stickers were for modified bikes, mainly steering wheels and exhausts.

Gang posts relating to bikes that were green-stickered have been taken down from social media.