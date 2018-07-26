Gang crackdown: Fierce Kiwi gang to be outlawed in Queensland

Fierce New Zealand-founded gang the Mongrel Mob will be outlawed as part of the Queensland Government's commitment to strike-out organised crime in the state. Photo / Facebook

Fierce New Zealand gang the Mongrel Mob will be outlawed as part of the Queensland Government's commitment to strike-out organised crime in the state.

Queensland Attorney-General Justice Yvette D'Ath said the Mongrel Mob will become the 28th organisation to be outlawed under the Serious and Organised Crime Legislation Amendment Act.

D'Ath believes the Mongrel Mob was one of the "fiercest" gangs in the world and hopes the decision will stop the gang establishing a foothold in the state.

The declaration means the gang will be subject to offences like consorting and its colours will be banned in all public places.

"The Police Commissioner has advised there is evidence of Mongrel Mob activity in Queensland and we are acting to prevent it from establishing a foothold in the state.

"This is an organisation with the attributes of an outlaw motorcycle gang with violent initiation processes, Nazi insignia and motto and members who, outside Queensland, have been involved in murder, armed robberies, extortion, home invasion, firearms and drug offences.

"QPS has advised Mongrel Mob members have recently displayed their colours in public in Brisbane, Logan, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast," D'Ath said.

The gang will be added to a list of other declared organisations including the Finks, Rebels and Bandidos, which are prevented from gathering in numbers or displaying colours publicly.

In March, members of the Mongrel Mob were sent back to New Zealand after attempts to set up chapters in parts of Australia, including Perth.

At least five members of the gang were put back on a plane and deported in what is said to be a crackdown by local authorities to stamp out gangs there, according to The West Australian newspaper.

Among those deported was Joe Edmonds, said to be a senior leader, who was stopped at Perth Airport after officials found gang regalia in his luggage last year.

Mongrel Mob leader Joe Edmonds is among those to be deported from Australia. Photo / Facebook

He was placed in immigration detention and had his visa cancelled on character grounds before being sent back to New Zealand, the newspaper says.

Authorities in Western Australia, in particular, are coming down hard on gangs in the area; as it appears to be a popular spot for wannabe gangsters trying to spread their affiliations.

A WA Police Force spokesman told local media: "[We are] aware of the presence in Western Australia of a small number of people with links to the Mongrel Mob street gang.

A Facebook page bearing the name "Mongrel Mob Australia'' was also set up.

It includes photos and videos of patched members on motorcycles and wearing their signature black and red.