Josh Lord has been named on the bench for the Chiefs to take on the Fijian Drua. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs have named a balanced side to face the Fijian Drua at FMG Stadium Waikato for round four of DHL Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Off the bench, two Taranaki forwards will feature in the 23 for the first time since pre-season, All Black Josh Lord and Tom Florence.

Both players debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2021, however, Florence has spent the past two seasons in the US with NOLA Gold Rugby.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Fijian Drua and the massive challenge they present. Their willingness to play with flair and enterprise has been impressive and built off the back of a vastly improved set-piece,” Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“It was disappointing to lose against a tough Reds team, but it put a spotlight on areas of our game we need to improve, and that has been a big focus for us this week.

“Josh Lord’s return is timely given an injury to Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tupou Vaa’i on an All Blacks load management week. Tom Florence also gets his first opportunity this year after impressing over the pre-season and in training.”

The match will follow the Chiefs Manawa battle against Matatū in a doubleheader Chiefs Festival of Rugby. Fans will also witness New Zealand’s first drone light show at halftime. Tickets are available from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Fijian Drua:

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Jimmy Tupou

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (Captain)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Daniel Rona

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Josh Lord

20. Tom Florence

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Quinn Tupaea





