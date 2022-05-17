Police are seeking sightings of a white Holden Rodeo owned by Gaelene Bright (inset).

A man charged with murder will appear in a Northland court next month after the discovery of a body, believed to be that of missing woman Gaelene Bright.

The accused man, whose name is suppressed, was dealt with in chambers at the Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

He faces two charges: murder involving a firearm and the unlawful possession of a firearm or restricted weapon.

He was remanded in custody by consent to appear in the High Court at Whangārei on June 9.

On Tuesday, police said they had found a body in the Waipoua Forest, near State Highway 12 on the west coast of Northland, after a five-day search.

It was believed to be the body of Gaelene Bright, but police said formal identification had not been made.

The last trace of Bright, 69, was early on May 1 when she left a friend's house in Waimamaku, a small rural village in south Hokianga.

Police are asking for information about the movements of Bright's white 2000 Holden Rodeo 4x4, registration YW7634, between Northland and Te Kuiti on May 3 and 4.

• Police ask anyone with information to call them on 105 quoting file number 220511/2799 or Operation Bright. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.