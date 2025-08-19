Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Future of New Plymouth’s iconic power station chimney sparks debate

RNZ
5 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Secondary school teachers strike, Trump rules out sending US troops to Ukraine.

By Robin Martin of RNZ

The New Plymouth Power Station chimney has dominated the city’s skyline since 1972, but it has not been used for about two decades.

For many locals, the 198m stack – which was for many years New Zealand’s tallest structure – was a symbol of home,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save