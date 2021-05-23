Fundraiser set up for Fau Vake in support of his family

MMA fighter Fau Vake died yesterday following an assault in central Auckland.

Friends are rallying beside the devastated family of Liufau (Fau) Vake, who sadly lost his last fight over the weekend.

The promising MMA fighter, who was critically injured in an alleged assault in central Auckland, died yesterday.

Vake, 25, was injured in Symonds St during an altercation which erupted about 3am last Sunday.

A givealittle page has been set up by a family friend to help alleviate some of the financial pressures to come.

Within 17 hours, the page had received more than $11,000 accompanied with heartfelt sentiments from donors.

Guest donor: "I didn't know Fau probably as well as others but he was nothing but nice and welcoming to me the second we meet once I'd signed up to CKB. Made it feel less intimidating by always saying hi and asking how I was when I got in if he was there. Left nothing but a positive impact on me. My heart goes out to the Vake family & close friends, he didn't deserve this to happen to him and you didn't deserve to have him taken away from you in such a way. Much love to you."

Genah: "My heart is with your soul mate Chrissy, Princess Isa, your mother and family, my coaches and THE INCREDIBLE family that is CKB. Manuia lou malaga brother Fau."

Lama: "Ofa atu doko, my deepest condolences to the vake family and ckb family, I had you in my thoughts at training this morning doko #STAYFEFEKA #CKB."

Haimona: "E ki ana te korero! 'Ka mate he tete Kura! Ara mai ano he tete Kura!' - 'when one warrior falls, another is reborn!' Much love to the Vake whānau."

Donors who are unknown to the family have also reached out, touched by the tragic loss of Fau.

He was a father, a partner, a brother and loved by his community.

You can donate here.