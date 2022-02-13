New funding for Kāpiti Art Studio has enabled its artists to participate in art shows, not just in Kāpiti but in the national art community, helping to meet its aim of breaking down isolation barriers.

The funding through Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund has enabled the studio to be open more often and provided more resources to assist the artists regularly in showing their work.

Last week the studio found out 10 of its artists had their work accepted into RAW 22 in Nelson.

RAW 22 aims to showcase works created by people from throughout New Zealand who have no formal or traditional art training that expresses individuality and inventiveness that are "RAW" – uncooked by cultural and artistic influences.

Kāpiti Art Studio co-ordinator Rebecca Bond said, "The excitement in the studio was next level when we found out they made it in.

"This is the first time we have entered this exhibition as the funding has made it possible, we now have the time and resources needed."

Every year the studio enters the IHC Art Awards and is excited to enter a new exhibition.

"It's really inspiring and exciting for everyone.

"The fact that we are participating not only in our wider community but in the national community really helps us to break down isolation barriers that so many of our artists experience.

"As a country, we all experienced what isolation felt like recently when we were in lockdown and for many of our artists, that's everyday life for them.

"Some have to rely on people just to get out of bed and/or drive them to their destination.

"That's what makes Kāpiti Art Studio so valuable and necessary as it's all-inclusive and accessible."

Rebecca, along with art tutor and administrator Sarah Shaw, has been working hard to make as many things happen as possible for the group of artists.

The funding has opened many doors for them with events and exhibitions planned for the group, although some are up in the air as Covid-19 restrictions continue to cancel events.

They were due to participate this week in the Kāpiti Summer Series, which has been cancelled, along with the Puppet Street Party at CupaDupa in March, which has also just been cancelled.

Still on at this stage, the group is doing an installation for PARK(ing) day run by the Wellington Sculpture Trust on March 4.

"We still remain optimistic that we can support our artists even in these uncertain times with Covid-19, as art is all about bringing life and getting creative even in the most difficult circumstances.

"In my personal experience creativity is what gets us through and keeps us smiling."

Kāpiti Art Studio artists in RAW 22

Mathew Nordberg, I See Red, saucers on canvas

• Edward Hoffman, Raw, toothpicks and foam

• John Jensen, Kea, acrylic on canvas

• Erena Wylie, Lotus, acrylic on canvas

Claire Hargreaves 'Life' acrylic on canvas

Stacey Menzies 'Sister' acrylic on board

Charlotte Turner 'Circles' acrylic on canvas

Gabrielle Ashdown 'Canaries' acrylic on board

Christian Martin 'Self-portrait' acrylic on paper

Debbie Holland 'Ostrich' acrylic on board