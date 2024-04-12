Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

‘Full’ GP clinics enrol more patients after clinics bought by healthcare company

Isaac Davison
By
5 mins to read
The Royal NZ College of General Practitioners said members had reported being directed to reopen their enrolment books after being bought by healthcare companies. Illustration / Paul Slater

The Royal NZ College of General Practitioners said members had reported being directed to reopen their enrolment books after being bought by healthcare companies. Illustration / Paul Slater

Corporate ownership of GP practices in New Zealand is growing rapidly. Many GPs welcome the change because it gives them financial certainty and lets them get on with their jobs. But some clinics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand