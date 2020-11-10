Fugitive Mathew Kidman taunts police: 'Catch me if you can'

Mathew Kidman, 40, has a number of warrants for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

A fugitive on the run for a month has been caught by police.

Police had been trying to find Mathew Kidman since October 16.

The 40-year-old, who has links to the wider Wellington area and South Island, had a number of warrants for his arrest and was considered to be dangerous.

Members of the public were warned not to approach him but to call 111 immediately.

Wellington Police located and arrested him around 3.30pm on Monday.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with breaching his bail condition.

"Police would like to thank members of the community for their assistance," they said in a statement.

A man claiming to be Kidman taunted police on Facebook - laughing and telling them to "catch me if you can".

A Facebook page dubbed "Matty Kay" replying to a friend who had shared a wanted post put up by the Wellington District Police appealing to the public for information.

Mathew Kidman, 40, is wanted by police. Image / Facebook

Replying to the post - which features a mugshot of Kidman - he wrote: "My word, who's that checky (sic) fella. Bloody good looking. Lord almighty."

He went on to take a dig at authorities, referring to them as "f***ing po-po cartoon characters."

"Bahaha catch me if you can. But by golly, they (better) have (their) A-game on. There's shoes tied tight and a decent dog aye."

Kidman's page features several photos of himself posing with a brown pitbull dog.

The replies were posted three weeks ago - around the time Kidman became a wanted man.