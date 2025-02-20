The map shows “Zone A”, a 200m area around the location of the discovery, which includes Birkdale North School.

A larger zone, “Zone B”, is 1500m around the location stretching from the west end of Beach Haven Rd to Glenfield College and from Manuka Reserve down to Birkenhead College.

The zone includes several popular colleges and parks. These include Shepards Park, Eskdale Bush Reserve, Hellyers Creek Reserve and the waterway separating Greenhithe and Beach Haven.

MPI released a map of the two different zones with restrictions after the discovery of an Oriental fruit fly.

Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north Mike Inglis said they would be doing “daily checks” of traps and inspections in Zone A and checks every three days in Zone B.

“The capture of a single male does not mean we have an outbreak. However, while we do our checks for any other fruit flies, we need community help to prevent any possible spread.

Yesterday, Inglis said it was too early to confirm a link between this fly and the one discovered in Papatoetoe in January.

“Our lab will do further DNA analysis of the fly over the coming days.”

Inglis said if the fruit fly established itself in New Zealand, the country’s horticulture industry would face massive economic costs.

Over 100 extra traps were set up after the discovery in Papatoetoe, South Auckland on January 2 and strict biosecurity conditions were put in place.

Restrictions on moving fruit and vegetables out of the area were in place for a fortnight.

Details on movement restrictions in the zones

Zone A

No fruit and vegetables (other than leafy or soil-free root vegetables and cooked, processed, preserved, dried, frozen and canned fruit) can be moved from Zone A of the controlled area.

Compost and green waste from gardens also cannot be moved out of this zone.

Residents in Zone A are asked to avoid composting fruit and vegetables. To dispose of fruit and vegetable waste, use a sink waste disposal unit if available, or bins provided by Biosecurity New Zealand. These bins will be delivered shortly, and residents advised of their location.

Zone B

No fruit and vegetables grown in Zone B can be moved out of the controlled area.

You are free to move commercially purchased fruit and vegetables (eg fruit and vegetables bought at the supermarket) out of the area.

Homegrown produce waste and garden waste need to be disposed of in Biosecurity New Zealand bins.

