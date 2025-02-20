A map showing two zones with fruit and vegetable movement restrictions on Auckland’s North Shore has been released after a biosecurity scare.
An Oriental fruit fly was found in Birkdale, prompting daily checks and inspections by Biosecurity New Zealand.
If the fly establishes itself, it could cause major economic costs to the horticulture industry.
The biosecurity operation was launched yesterday after the discovery of an Oriental fruit fly in a suburban backyard in Birkdale. It comes more than a month after a fly sparked an early biosecurity scare in South Auckland.
The zones, released by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), include key areas of the region, featuring two popular reserves and two colleges, and stretches over a main waterway.
MPI says the revelation could cause “major economic costs” if the species is found to have established itself within the country.
“Our lab will do further DNA analysis of the fly over the coming days.”
Inglis said if the fruit fly established itself in New Zealand, the country’s horticulture industry would face massive economic costs.
Over 100 extra traps were set up after the discovery in Papatoetoe, South Auckland on January 2 and strict biosecurity conditions were put in place.
Restrictions on moving fruit and vegetables out of the area were in place for a fortnight.
Details on movement restrictions in the zones
Zone A
No fruit and vegetables (other than leafy or soil-free root vegetables and cooked, processed, preserved, dried, frozen and canned fruit) can be moved from Zone A of the controlled area.
Compost and green waste from gardens also cannot be moved out of this zone.
Residents in Zone A are asked to avoid composting fruit and vegetables. To dispose of fruit and vegetable waste, use a sink waste disposal unit if available, or bins provided by Biosecurity New Zealand. These bins will be delivered shortly, and residents advised of their location.
Zone B
No fruit and vegetables grown in Zone B can be moved out of the controlled area.
You are free to move commercially purchased fruit and vegetables (eg fruit and vegetables bought at the supermarket) out of the area.
Homegrown produce waste and garden waste need to be disposed of in Biosecurity New Zealand bins.
