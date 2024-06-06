When 10-year-old Bianca found a Bluebird chip with a heart-shaped hole in it, she auctioned it off and raised a whopping $20,000 for Starship! Kea Kids News reporter Levi asks the burning question… where is the chip now? Video / Kea Kids News

Aiden Moe was born into Neonatal Intensive Care at just 25 weeks with chronic lung problems. There have been times in his 11 years when mum Melissa Malone didn’t know if he would “come home in my arms or a body bag”. This year, he traversed the Tongariro Crossing with his school. Mitchell Hageman reports.

“Mr Little Tough Guy”, a sign at the end of Aiden Moe’s NICU incubator read.

Mum Melissa Malone said that was her son “to a tee”, as he’s overcome years of adversity with determination and passion, even taking on one of our toughest great walks this year.

Malone recalled the struggle when Moe was born prematurely at 25 weeks.

“I remember when he was first born, he was in a real hurry to get into this crazy world of ours. Luckily, he had a short cord when he was born; otherwise, he would’ve landed on the floor.”

Given how early he was, Malone wasn’t allowed to hold or see her son for the first couple of days. A diagnosis of chronic lung disease also meant her hospital journey was only beginning.

“He was released from the hospital after about three and a half months, and after that, he was just constantly in and out. Even through summertime, it was in and out.”

A really bad infection when he was 4 years old saw Aiden admitted to the ED. Malone was told she could go home to grab some clothes, but suddenly things took a turn for the worse.

“Five minutes later, I’m getting a phone call saying, ‘you might want to get back here; he’s just had to be put on life support and rushed to ICU’.

“They put him in a coma, and the next day, they transferred him to Starship. We didn’t know if he was going to come home in our arms or in a body bag.”

Melissa Malone didn't know if her son Aiden Moe would be leaving hospital alive. Photo / Warren Buckland

A priest was there to offer support, with Aiden’s condition looking increasingly dire. But thanks to staff at Starship children’s hospital, Aiden slowly made progress, eventually being allowed to leave after a care plan was developed.

“He’s surprised a lot of people because we didn’t know if he was going to come home,” Malone said.

“We still have the odd in and out of hospital. His lung function still isn’t that great, but it’s okay enough not to be worried about it now.”

Aiden overcame adversity growing up and this year completed the Tongariro Crossing with his schoolmates. Photo / Melissa Malone

Aiden is now excelling in tae kwon do and football, and doing things many thought he would never be able to do.

“I can run fast and long distances, kick balls hard, like a football, and do really strong headers and jump really high,” he said.

The Tongariro Crossing was another big achievement ticked off his list.

“It was scary because one part of it, we got to the top and had to go down, and there was loose gravel. We had to dig our heels into the gravel,” Aiden recalled.

Melissa Malone and Aiden Moe of Napier are among thousands of people baking for Starship children's hospital, where doctors helped saved Aiden's life. Photo / Warren Buckland

Malone is also achieving goals of her own. She is fundraising for Starship in their Big Bake Off appeal to advance medical training, fund vital equipment and support medical research to provide paediatric healthcare.

