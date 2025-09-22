Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

From the moon to Mars: Space exploration is about satisfying a human curiosity – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Mars Dune Alpha is designed to simulate living conditions on Mars. Photo / Nasa

Mars Dune Alpha is designed to simulate living conditions on Mars. Photo / Nasa

THE FACTS

  • Four research volunteers will participate in Nasa’s year-long simulation of a Mars mission.
  • They will spend 378 days in Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D printed Martian habitat inside Johnson Space Centre.
  • The volunteers will experience a space voyage, complete with spacewalks.

The US space agency Nasa this month announced it had chosen a crew for its second year-long simulation of a Mars mission.

The four paid volunteers will live and work like astronauts for 378 days in Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D-printed Martian habitat inside Houston’s Johnson Space Centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save